A woman who bought the same dresses from Winners and Marshalls thought she’d get the same deal on the price, only to learn that one of the discount retailers was charging much more than the other.

Canadian TikToker lexandrask posted a video comparing the dresses and their prices earlier this week.

“We need to talk about Winners and Marshalls. These are the exact same dresses, different sizes,” she explains.

She says the dress from Winners didn’t fit quite right and decided to grab a different size. When she went back to Winners, they didn’t have the size she was looking for.

She visited Marshalls and found a better-fitting size. In the comments, she notes that she bought the dresses in the same city within 24 hours of each other.

What came as a shock was the price difference.

The Winners dress was $69.99 and the Marshalls dress was $89.99.

“That’s a $20 difference,” says the TikToker. “Like…what? It’s the same company!”

Both Winners and Marshalls are discount retailers owned by TJX Companies, Inc.

Each tag at Winners and Marshalls also includes a price comparison, which references how much the item would usually sell for at regularly priced retailers.

The Winners compared price was listed as $120, whereas the Marshalls compared price was $160.

Is Marshalls a “high-end” outlet?

Many folks in the comments responded to her confusion with different explanations as to why there might be a price difference on the same item when shopping at Winners and Marshalls.

Some suggested that Marshalls was considered a “high-end” outlet that carried more designer items than Winners, which may have prompted the price difference.

“Marshals is considered a high-end outlet… Winners is just an everyday outlet. You’re paying the luxury tax basically,” said one person in the comments.

“Marshall’s is always more expensive [than] Winners, they typically have higher quality items, but some of the same,” said another.

But with the dresses being the exact same style and colour, it still left questions about the stark price difference.

Price goes beyond Winners vs. Marshalls

Other commentators noted that the reason for the price difference goes beyond the stores being owned by the same parent company.

“It’s not Winners vs. Marshalls. It’s that the batches were purchased by different TJX buyers. One got a better deal than the other,” wrote one TikToker in the comments.

In a reply to that comment, another individual noted that when they worked for Winners, they noticed the same items with different prices “all the time” because of different batches.

Others who have experience working at TJX-owned stores noticed a slight difference in details on the tags of the dresses.

“I work for TJX and the dates on the tags are a month off so it probably dropped $20 [because] it wasn’t selling but that’s still weird!” wrote one commenter.

“It’s based on the date they buy it on. The buyers probably didn’t get a very good deal on it, hence the higher price tag,” stated another.

Others noted that she should go back and try to get a price match on the dresses.

Daily Hive has reached out to TJX for further comment.

Have you experienced price differences on the same items at Winners or Marshalls? Let us know in the comments.