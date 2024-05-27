An Ontario man may be the best husband ever after revealing how he’s going to use his lottery win to make sure his wife doesn’t have to work anymore.

Brian Hopson from Lasalle, Ontario, won the $350,0000 jackpot playing Instant Crossword Extreme.

The retired father, grandfather, and great-grandfather says he’s been playing the game for years and his attempts have finally paid off.

In a media release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, Hopson said he immediately went home to play the game after purchasing the ticket.

“I thought I had won $100,000 and my heart stopped,” recalled Hopson.

“I got in my truck and flew back to the store. I used the ticket checker and saw the prize was $350,000!”

There was a lot of excitement when Hopson found out his actual prize amount, and customers at the store gathered in a crowd to see what was going on.

Hopson said he had the store clerk check his ticket, and the words Big Winner appeared on the screen.

“It was one heck of a rush! It hit me like a ton of bricks!” he said.

Hopson was very excited to share the news with his wife who gave him a “big hug” when finding out about the prize.

As for how he’ll use the prize money, Hopson said he will use it to ensure his wife can retire, and that some of it will also go towards paying off bills.

Hopson’s winning ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire on Dougall Avenue in Windsor.