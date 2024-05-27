University student hack: This Air Canada pass could save you a ton of money on flights
Air Canada offers flight passes that can help students who frequently fly to their hometowns travel at a discounted rate.
No one perks up at the word “discount” quite like a university student, and this one could be a game-changer for students who travel between two destinations regularly.
The prepaid Air Canada Flight Pass lets you pre-book credits that can later be redeemed for one-way flights, with an added discount for university students, according to Air Canada.
Flight Passes aren’t always a great deal for every traveller, but if you frequently fly to another destination within or outside North America, they’re totally worth checking out.
Here’s a breakdown of how these passes work and how much money they could save you.
What is an Air Canada Flight Pass?
Flight Passes are pre-booked packages of one-way flights that may be redeemed for travel between specific geographical areas during a specific period.
In other words, rather than buying separate flights between two areas, either as roundtrip or one-way bookings, you prepay for a bundle of one-way credits that may be redeemed whenever you decide to fly.
One credit accounts for connecting flights as well.
Each one-way flight is equivalent to one credit. A starting package for any zone is four credits, meaning two roundtrip flights. However, every package lists specific areas you can fly to and from; for example, you can use one credit to fly from Vancouver to Edmonton, and your next credit to fly from Edmonton to Calgary.
University students, both domestic and international, are provided with a discounted rate.
Just be sure to read the fine print and details between each pass before booking.
Basic Air Canada Student Pass
The Student Pass is a convenient and affordable package of one-way flight credits in either Standard or Flex mode. These can be used to travel within North America or to international destinations.
For example, a BC student from Calgary may opt for the “Western Commuter” package.
This package is optimal for students who travel between Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Victoria, and select destinations in BC. In this situation, all travel must originate or terminate in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, or Victoria for your credits to apply.
The student package is restricted to only credit-based options, while regular adult passes for the Western Commuter bundles are restricted to 10 flight credits and/or Unlimited Travel for three or six months. Students are not provided with an Unlimited Travel option.
For the adult 10 Flight Credits option, each credit (flight) is worth $371.70. In turn, if opting for the four Flight Credits student package, each credit is worth $195.25.
Additionally, the airline offers a more affordable monthly payment plan for those who prefer not to pay upfront.
Air Canada International Student Pass
The Flight Passes are also extended to international students in Canada, who might want to fly to their home countries more often.
Those from a wide selection of countries, including the United Kingdom, France, China, Japan, Colombia, Brazil, and Morocco, can enjoy discounts through the “international” pass package.
Here’s what packages look like for someone going to a university in BC.
Many of these packages are limited to four Flight Credits, with some North Africa and Europe packages offering six flight credits.
A student flying from Vancouver to London Heathrow can expect to pay $2,396 for four Flight Credits, equating to $599 per credit. This would run you $1,200 for a two-credit roundtrip.
Current Air Canada roundtrip tickets from Vancouver International to London Heathrow in September are $1,318, saving you a bit more than $100 roundtrip.
Restrictions
The student flight passes come with some conditions. They are only available for full-time and part-time students and remain valid for 12 months.
A Fare Premium applies for travel during the Peak Travel Period. The passes are non-refundable and non-transferable, and can only be used by the purchasing Aeroplan member.
Beware of hidden fees
As mentioned in the restrictions, Peak Travel Period flights are subject to a surcharge.
Air Canada’s Terms and Conditions show that pass buyers can pay at least an extra $300 to travel on peak dates, which are usually between December and January and in the summer months.
Peak surcharge is also “subject to change at any time.”
Flight Passes are valid for Air Canada, Air Canada Express, and Air Canada Rouge flights. Codeshare flights are only permitted on select International Flight Passes.
Would you purchase an Air Canada Flight Pass as a student? Let us know in the comments.
