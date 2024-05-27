University student hack: This Air Canada pass could save you a ton of money on flights

Air Canada offers flight passes that can help students who frequently fly to their hometowns travel at a discounted rate.

No one perks up at the word “discount” quite like a university student, and this one could be a game-changer for students who travel between two destinations regularly.

The prepaid Air Canada Flight Pass lets you pre-book credits that can later be redeemed for one-way flights, with an added discount for university students, according to Air Canada.

Flight Passes aren’t always a great deal for every traveller, but if you frequently fly to another destination within or outside North America, they’re totally worth checking out.

Here’s a breakdown of how these passes work and how much money they could save you.

What is an Air Canada Flight Pass?

Flight Passes are pre-booked packages of one-way flights that may be redeemed for travel between specific geographical areas during a specific period.

In other words, rather than buying separate flights between two areas, either as roundtrip or one-way bookings, you prepay for a bundle of one-way credits that may be redeemed whenever you decide to fly.

One credit accounts for connecting flights as well.

Each one-way flight is equivalent to one credit. A starting package for any zone is four credits, meaning two roundtrip flights. However, every package lists specific areas you can fly to and from; for example, you can use one credit to fly from Vancouver to Edmonton, and your next credit to fly from Edmonton to Calgary.

University students, both domestic and international, are provided with a discounted rate.

Just be sure to read the fine print and details between each pass before booking.