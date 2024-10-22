We firmly believe that we all deserve a fun little treat every now and then, but navigating the World Wide Web to find the products actually worth your money can be time-consuming (and exhausting). So we did the work for you, bringing you these new and trendy products that might just become your next favourite thing.

There’s a pretty good chance you’re not taking good enough care of your cuticles. A quick swipe of this solid stick will treat your nailbeds to a trio of skin-conditioning ingredients (aloe, safflower oil, and vitamin E oil) that’ll make them look healthier almost immediately. And unlike a traditional oil, it won’t get everywhere the next time you try to hydrate your fingertips.

They may be petite, but they’re faceted *just so* to catch the light, adding a smidge of extra sparkle to your ear stack. Luckily, they’re also pretty lightweight, meaning they won’t weigh down your lobes when you’re out on the town. And no pressure, but they’re part of a limited-edition collection!

This stuff is *strong*. Reviewers say they’ve used it to secure floor tiles, make repairs to vehicles, and even for decorative projects with great results, reporting that it works faster and sticks better than any other spray-on adhesive they’ve tested. You can use it indoors or outdoors to bond everything, including glue, wood, ceramic, metal, leather, paper, or just about anything else your crafty lil’ mind can dream up.

It comes ready to go (and support you), but all you’ll need is a pair of scissors to create a custom fit. In addition to plenty of supportive banding and adjustable straps, each piece also has velvet lines that’ll guide you when it comes time to snip and cut — perfect if your ‘fit has an exceptionally low back.

With indoor heat kicking on, your skin might need a bit of extra help and this cleanser is here to deliver. Thanks to lactic acid, a gently exfoliating ingredient, you’ll be able to keep your pores free and clear of dirt and debris (reviewers say it’s fantastic for keeping hormonal breakouts under control, too). The addition of vitamin C means your face will be protected from things like free radicals and pollution, too!

A deep tissue massage, but make it ~thermal~. That’s what you’ll get from this petite device, thanks to a heat-conducting steel head that’ll pound away your aches and ouchies while soothing and relaxing tense muscles. Depending on your needs (or preferences), you can switch out the head’s silicone sleeves for more targeted or generalized treatment. As a bonus, it’s small enough to bring on the go, too.

This chic accessory proves that fashion is cyclical. Wear it on your lapel, clip it to your favourite sweater, or even use it to secure your scarf on a windy day (some people even pop it in their hair!).

Consider this the smartest hair tool you’ve ever used — literally. Using a slew of fancy tech I’m not nearly smart enough to understand, it’ll let you program your perfect style so you can recreate it over and over (just pair it with your phone). It also comes with a bunch of new attachments to make styling even easier.

Reviewers say these bad boys are “surprisingly effective,” so you can go ahead and ditch your cumbersome rake. Hook your hands into the handles to scoop up piles of leaves, tidy up flowerbeds, and or even spread mulch in seconds. Unlike rakes and other scoopers, these won’t tire out your wrists thanks to clever supports built right in.

Sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and stretchy to boot, this is the base layer you’ve been dreaming of. It offers plenty of support (enough that you could comfortably ditch a bra, according to reviewers) with a double-layered design, so you’ll never show more than you mean to.

De-fuzz your face with a few swipes of this stainless steel razor that’ll also help keep your pores clean ‘n’ clear. Your makeup will go on smoother, your skincare will absorb better, and your skin will be gently exfoliated — that sounds like a win-win to us. And before you stress: no, your peach fuzz won’t grow back thicker or darker. You’ll get a refillable handle, four razors, and a protective cap.

Each little pot has not one, not two, but FIVE different shades for concealing, correcting, and sculpting, which is great if you’re looking to streamline your makeup routine. Each shade is designed to do different things, like hiding dark circles, masking a pimple, and contouring your cheekbones. Reviewers love that once applied, the product stays put all day long, so you won’t have to stress about it peeling, pilling, or sliding off mid-afternoon.

Sure, these are undeniably adorable, but what reviewers really love is how razor-sharp these shears are. Their batwing design is as much aesthetic as it is ergonomic, creating a profiled handle that’s extra comfortable on your hands when you’re snipping and cutting.

Your classic bands and stackers could never. This funky band will jazz up your bling collection thanks to a pair of hidden sparkly gemstones and a faceted shape that make it a standout piece. Slip it on and wait for the compliments to roll in.

When your face needs a deep detox, this is the stuff to reach for. Instead of abrasive physical exfoliants (like pumice, sand, sugar, and the like), it relies on vegan acids and enzymes to slough away buildup and tackle any icky stuff hiding inside your pores. Don’t be surprised if you feel dead skin peeling off on your hands when you’re scrubbin’ — that means it’s working. I have to agree with reviewers who say it’s super gentle (even on sensitive or reactive skin) and I love that it leaves my face both looking and feeling soft and 🌟glowy🌟.

Skip the supplements and toss this lil’ guy into your food instead. Here’s how it works: once you toss it into sauces, soups, stews, or just about anything else you’re whipping up, it’ll slowly release a dose of iron that’ll keep you from getting deficient (each one is equivalent to about eight cups of raw spinach!). It’ll last for about five years with regular use.

‘Tis the season to snuggle up and this is the blanket to do it with. It’s made of three layers of breathable cotton muslin that’ll feel equal parts airy and plush, and it has a reversible design, so it’s basically guaranteed to match the decor of whatever room you toss it in. And if you love getting cozy with your crew, you’ll love that it’s absolutely massive (it’s big enough to cover a king-size bed).

Don’t be shocked when you see the shimmery blue shade. Once you swipe it on, it’ll get to work transforming your pucker into the perfect smudge-proof shade. The pigment actually makes it easier to apply, so it’s easier to stay inside the lines and not accidentally overline (unless you’re into that). After a few minutes, just peel off the mask and go! Reviewers love it so much that they’ve ditched other lip products entirely and suggest leaving it on a smidge longer for a deeper colour.

