I am, quite frankly, sick of cleaning. Every time I eliminate one stain, another seems to crop up, and I find that unbearable. So in my hunt for more effective tools and products to add to my arsenal, I’ve tested (and researched) quite a few. Below, you’ll find all the best cleaning products that’ll help you tackle every single stain, spill, and splatter with ease, so you can spend less time scouring down your home and more time living your life.

I thought this was a bit gimmicky when I first saw it online. It seemed impossible for a cleaning product to get that many rave reviews, but let me tell you — it was love at first use. This stuff saved me from scrubbing ’til my arms were sore, not to mention it was able to remove stains I’d been assured were here to stay (like rust). If you want to supercharge its powers, let the paste sit for a few minutes before going in with your scrubbing tools. You can use it on tile, grout, stainless steel, or just about any other place you’ve got a stubborn problem.

This cult-fave cleaning sponge might look cute as a button, but don’t be fooled by its cheeky grin. Thanks to its dual-sided design, you can swap between a textured scrubbing side and a foamy one that’ll absorb liquids so you can wipe down wet surfaces in a snap. Conversely, the cleaning paste is actually all-natural, so when you really need to give something a deep clean, you can do it without having to resort to harsh chemicals. All you’ll need is a drop of water to activate its cleaning powers.

It breaks down all the icky stuff hiding out of reach, so you won’t have to stress about hidden grease and goop clogging up your plumbing. You’ll only need to use it once a month — just peel off the cap sticker, pop it on the bottom rack, and run a cleaning cycle!

If you’ve got windows, windshields, or glass shower stalls, consider this stuff a must-get. It’s designed to lift away any and all buildup (including stubborn stuff like waxes and water spots), leaving glass completely transparent. Reviewers say it outperformed literally every other product they tried and makes driving in the rain that much safer.

Our cat has a particular fondness for puking all over impossible-to-clean spots (like our light-coloured rug), which means that when she decides to hawk up a furball — or last night’s dinner — I can’t just throw whatever she’s decorated into the washing machine. Enter: this stain remover. It’s specifically designed to remove tough, coloured stains, like red wine, pasta sauce, coffee, and the like. I love that it’s shockingly simple to use (just spray it on, blot after 10 minutes, then give it a quick vacuum) while being safe to actually use around pets. It works so well that I’ve even started using it on persistent stains I find on my clothes!

This stuff is ~thicc~ meaning it’ll stay in place while it’s working its cleaning magic on all your stained surfaces. It’s bleach-free, but reviewers say it removes black mould, mildew, and other stains like magic, leaving grout and caulking looking brand-new. Let it rest for three to five hours to max out the results.

Warmer weather can be pretty darn hard on our sneakers — we’re talking rain, mud, and other muck that you *don’t* want ruining your footwear. So if you want to protect your kicks (and get ’em clean as a whistle), nab yourself this full-service kit that comes with everything you’ll need to do exactly that. Use the water-repellant spray to give your shoes a protective finish, clean away small messes with the individually packaged wipes, or give things a nice deep clean with the foam cleanser. There’s even a cleaning brush! And best of all, every formula is safe for all fabrics and materials (even suede and nubuck).

Stuck-on messes will no longer be the bane of your existence after you give ’em a good scraping with this gadget. The ultra-thin razor tip is great for getting rid of burnt-on food, stubborn caulking, and even wallpaper, while the wide grip will let you comfortably apply more pressure if needed. Reviewers were surprised at how sturdy it was and used it on glass, ceramic, and tile with no issues.

Thanks to its solid formula, you’ll have total and complete control over the application, rather than simply spraying and praying you saturated things enough. It’s also free of chemicals, dyes, and synthetic fragrances — bonus! That translates to being kinder on fabrics (so your clothing and linens last longer) and your skin. Reviewers say its cleaning power is nothing to scoff at either, removing everything from set-in stains to grease spots in just one go.

You can use this cleaner on any leather goods, including furniture, handbags, shoes, and everything in between (and it’ll even work on suede and nubuck). Because it’s so moisturizing, it’ll help revive old stuff while giving it a water-repellent finish that’ll protect it from future damage. Oh, and it’s non-toxic, silicone- and fragrance-free, and safe for pets, too.

This gizmo has over 50,000 five-star reviews, all in agreement on how well it picks up even the smallest, fluffiest little pet hairs. In fact, it might even work better than a pet hair vacuum, combing through carpet fibres and fabrics to snatch out the dander caught deep in the material. Everything it captures gets trapped inside the inner storage receptacle, making it easy to clean *and* preventing the stuff from floating around your apartment.

Stubborn and annoying messes (like caked-on food, your kid’s gorgeous crayon wall decor, or random household stains) won’t take forever to remove anymore! A quick pass with this scrubber will make short work of it all — just make sure you get it damp first. As the name suggests, it’s pretty darn durable, so it won’t shred or disintegrate before you’ve had a chance to finish cleaning. You’ll get a pack of four.

I hate myself for how long I waited to get this — clearly, the 18,000 five-star reviewers were ahead of the curve. This scrubbing brush makes cleaning almost (dare I say it?) enjoyable, lifting away soap scum, mildew, and other bathroom goop in actual seconds. It comes with batteries, but make sure you’re stocked up on more so you can keep the cleaning power going as long as you need.

It’ll dissolve any deposits and residues left behind by your detergents so your machine can function as it should (and your clothes won’t come out dirtier than when they went in). It works with both regular and high-efficiency washing machines, but just make sure you don’t add it in with your clothes. You’ll get a five-month supply.

My biggest complaint about this tool is that I didn’t invent it myself. The built-in vacuum function is straight-up genius, catching the drips and splashes you wipe off your windows and surfaces (it all goes into the easy-to-empty tank in the base). Reviewers say it’s fantastic for eliminating condensation and love how it keeps their glass shower stalls sparkling, too. When you’re cleaning, you can swap out the top for the included spray/microfibre head or simply use the squeegee head for quick touch-ups. You’ll also get a charging cord and a bottle of detergent.

You can use it on pretty much everything, including stained cookware, rusty appliances, and barbecue grills. In fact, reviewers say it managed to clean grime that other products haven’t been able to budge, and you’ll only need a smidge to work the magic (translation: one tub will last you a while).

Skip the cumbersome jugs in favour of these highly concentrated strips you can literally just toss into your washing machine. Once inside, they’ll dissolve quickly, treating your clothes ‘n’ linens to a potent combo of cleaning ingredients (no matter the water temperature). Reviewers say they’re just the ticket for camping or trips to the cottage to boot! You’ll get a pack of 50.

A quick swipe of one of these wipes will leave all your glass (whether it’s your camera, glasses, or phone screen) smudge- and streak-free. Reviewers say they work so well that they’ve actually started looking for more things to use them on! And the fact that each one comes individually wrapped means they’ll stay moist and saturated until you’re ready to use them. You’ll get a pack of 300.

Using a combo of ultra-strong suction, stain-removing concentrate, and helpful attachments, you’ll be able to (quite literally) suck away any stains hiding around your home. It’s lightweight, so you can tote it up and down stairs with ease and neatly transports all that dirt and grime right into its receptacle. It’s an absolute dream come true for anyone wanting to deep clean carpets or large furniture — like sofas and mattresses — and, thankfully, it doesn’t leave things sopping wet after all the scrubbing. It comes with swappable heads for different areas and a hose rinse tool to prevent clogs. Reviewers call it one of the best purchases they’ve made all year.

