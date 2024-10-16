Let’s be honest: fall is peak fashion season. Between the cozy sweaters, chic jackets, stylish footwear, and perfect layering styles, it’s the ideal time to experiment with your look.

So, if your cool-weather wardrobe is feeling a bit lacklustre, we’ve got you covered with these stylish fall fashion finds you should check out in 2024.

Happy shopping — and stay warm out there, friends!

It truly doesn’t matter what you wear underneath because this jacket is the real showstopper. Instead of appliquéd or silk screened, the pattern is embroidered right into the fabric, meaning it’ll never fade or peel (hello, heirloom piece!).

Get it from Roots for $188

I hate to be the one to say this, but it’s probably time to diversify your denim collection. These have the high-rise we all know and love (because low-rise pants can stay in hell where they belong), with the added studded detail that’ll make them a standout among your classic blue pairs. They’re fitted throughout but roomier in the legs, so you can move freely between meetings, shopping dates, or whatever else you’ve got on your calendar for the day.

Get it from Reformation for $318

I can’t be the only one who struggles to get dressed on those in-between weather days, so when those 15°C days hit, this is the layer I’ll be reaching for. It repels water, has plenty of pockets for your daily essentials, and has a removable hood that’ll keep your noggin protected from surprise rainfall. There’s even reflective detailing on the back in case you’re out and about after dark.

Get it from Nobis for $595

You can rock this jacket from now until the first frost. It’s made of recycled wool with an on-trend (but still timeless!) check pattern that’ll pair perfectly with your preppy outfits — or just slung over a sweatshirt. Its relaxed fit will easily accommodate sweaters and tops when you feel like layering, too.

Get it from Roots for $178

There’s a reason you’ve likely seen this cozy topper all over your FYP. It’s the perfect level of slouchy, with extra-long sleeves and a sleek mock neck to keep chilly breezes from sneaking in and ruining your day. And while the fit is decidedly oversized, it’s not *so* big that you’ll feel overwhelmed (and it’s still short enough to show off your fancy pants). Reviewers are torn over sizing — some prefer to size down for a more traditional fit — which means you can truly customize the fit however you like (and we love that).

Get it from Gap Canada for $54 ( $108 )

Vests might not be your go-to when it comes to transitional dressing, but TBH, they should be. This one is made of dense, high-pile fleece for extra coziness, with a collarless neckline that makes it a heckuva lot easier to pair with dress shirts or polos.

Get it from Simons for $69

This style sits right around the waistband, making it incredibly versatile and perfect for just about every season. Reviewers love that it only gets softer with every wear and say it’s pretty much the ideal piece for just about any occasion (even if they’re just lounging at home).

Get it from lululemon for $168

This on-trend varsity jacket will keep you surprisingly toasty, thanks to its dense and soft wool outer. Because of its roomy silhouette and generous sleeves, layering your favourite sweaters and shirts underneath won’t be an issue when things get really chilly. Plus, it features all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a workhorse piece, like large front pockets, snap buttons, and a hidden interior spot for your most prized possessions.

Get it from Reigning Champ for $575

A classic’s a classic for a reason, and this style is about as timeless as it gets. With that “borrowed from the boys” look on lock, you’ll be able to rock this with your cutest mini skirts, paired with chic trousers, or even slung over tanks and tees to give them a dressier vibe. Instead of stiff cotton, it’s made of lyocell and rayon for softness.

Get it from Reformation for $218

There are no laws that say sneakers are for warm weather only, especially when they’re waterproof (like these ones). They also have a springy platform sole that’ll give your ~lewk~ a little lift while treating your feet to a smidge of extra comfort — no sore stompers here!

Get it from Sorel for $120

You can’t go wrong with pleated trousers. They’re great for the office but also for weekends when jeans are a total no-go. Despite their business-casual exterior, these are actually tailor-made for comfort, thanks to their roomy thighs, cropped ankle length, and lightly stretchy fabric. When you feel like amping things up, you’ll love that they’ve got belt loops, too.

Get it from Frank & Oak for $88.99 ( $119 )

Cropped jackets might be all the rage, but we’re big fans of this elongated style that’ll give you a smidge of extra coverage when the weather starts to turn. Since the style is vintage-inspired, you won’t have to worry about it going out of style (and its roomy fit also makes it a dream for layering).

Get it from Brunette the Label for $170

Just because you’re getting dressed up for a night out doesn’t mean you can’t ALSO be comfy. Its wide, stretchy waistband won’t dig in when you’re sitting at dinner or a show, and since it’s made of a quick-drying fabric, you won’t need to stress if you get caught in an unexpected rainstorm (because fall weather is full of surprises).

Get it from lululemon for $158

It’s all about balance with this piece. Its textured, cozy fabric feels as good as your favourite blanket, while the structured shape elevates it enough to rock over jeans and dresses alike. Reviewers love that it has a roomy fit without being technically “oversized,” which translates to easier layering when temperatures drop unexpectedly. Unlike some coats, the lining on this one is actually super soft, so you could even wear it over tees and tanks for the time being.

Get it from Aerie for $88

What looks like denim but isn’t? This shirt. It’ll pair perfectly with all your jeans while being way softer (reviewers say that’s actually one of their favourite features). It has snap closures on the front and the sleeves, so you can customize the fit to your heart’s content. Plus, who doesn’t love a cute little embroidery moment?

Get it from Kotn for $98 ( $138 )

If oversized layers just aren’t your jam, consider adding this sleek bodysuit to your fashion repertoire instead. It has snap closures to make bathroom trips easier, and it has built-in chest support so you can skip the bra entirely. Does it get any easier than this?

Get it from Knix for $90

I plan to channel all those Beetlejuice vibes with this one. I love that, unlike fall’s chunkier knits, this one is thin enough to layer under or over other tops, knot at the waist, and even tuck into pants and skirts alike. Or you can rock it as a tunic with your most stylish boots! It’s really a dealer’s choice, folks.

Get it from Hudson’s Bay for $295

Mary Janes are having a major moment, and just because the temperature is dropping doesn’t mean you have to bid adieu to the cute style. These feature a sturdy block heel that’ll jazz up your fall ‘fits, and they’re waterproof, which means you won’t have to stress about any unexpected precipitation. Plus, you can safely rock these with a pair of cozy socks, thanks to their adjustable top straps that’ll give you a customized fit every time.

Get it from La Canadienne for $450

Symmetry may be pleasing elsewhere, but not in fashion — as evidenced by this sleek ‘n’ classic blazer from Canadian brand Smythe. It offers a classic straight fit (translation: great for layering!), lightly flared sleeves, and minimalist details that’ll make it easy to style with just about everything else in your closet.

Get it from Simons for $725

Think of this like an upgraded version of your classique denim topper. Hidden beneath its basic exterior is a dense layer of fleece, making it infinitely more versatile (and appropriate) once those fall temperatures really start to hit. It’s also water-repellant, seriously stretchy, and equipped with a reflective patch to keep you comfortable, safe and dry — even in low-light or rainy conditions.

Get it from Duer for $179

You won’t have to raid his closet to look like you did. This featherlight option is basically the Goldilocks of layering pieces: it’s made of fine-gauge cashmere for toastiness, with a slouchy fit that’s ideal for popping over tees and tanks (or just slinging over your shoulders). A rolled hem makes it easy to tuck in, while cuffed sleeves will keep things from looking overly oversized or accidentally sloppy.

Get it from Reformation for $248

