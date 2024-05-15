Now that the weather’s getting warmer, chances are you’ve got a calendar full of day trips, vacations, and getaways (and we love that for you). But before you hit the road, you’re going to have to pack and prep, which can sometimes be the most stressful part. Are you bringing enough shoes? Are you prepared for emergencies?! So if you’re dreaming of a seamless, stress-free experience, check out the travel essentials we found that’ll make sure it’s exactly that.

Give yourself a helping hand when packing by stashing all your fits inside this roll-up organizer. It offers three compartments — two zippered and one open — with side straps that will compress everything down to a manageable size. Those same straps double as a hanger so you can easily set up your mobile wardrobe once you’ve arrived at your destination.

Catching some z’s en route will actually be possible with this oddly shaped cushion, meaning you’ll arrive rested and ready to enjoy your PTO. Because of its curved shape, it functions a bit like a cervical collar, offering plenty of support while letting your neck relax so you can safely nod off without any aches and pains. Reviewers recommend fastening it under your chin to max out the benefits and say they’re never planning to travel without it again!

No matter where you’re filling up (a roadside gas station, a random bathroom tap — you get the picture), this water bottle will ensure that whatever you sip is clean and tastes great. It works its magic thanks to a built-in membrane filter that can clean up to 4,000 litres (or five years of daily use). Reviewers call it a must-have for any outdoor activities and say it holds up to rough conditions like nobody’s business.

Just because you’re leaving home doesn’t mean you can’t bring along your skincare favourites. This TSA-approved kit will let you pack your creams, lotions, cleansers, shampoos, and conditioners while being completely leakproof so you won’t have to stress about getting your stuff goopy en route. Because every piece is made of lightweight BPA-free material, it won’t add any weight to your luggage. And it definitely doesn’t hurt that the kit comes with a mini funnel, a mini pipette, and a mini spatula to make topping things up easier. You’ll also get a spray bottle, two pump bottles, two mini jars, three flat pouch bottles, and a reusable travel pouch.

Consider this a must-have for any activity- or adventure-based vacation. A quick swipe of this balm creates a protective barrier on your skin, preventing sportswear, shoes, or other clothing from rubbing your body raw. The formula is clothing-safe, non-comedogenic, sweat- and moisture-resistant, and enriched with coconut oil and vitamin E. Reviewers say it withstands hot, humid environments and intense activities (swimming included!) and even helps reduce the post-hair-removal itch.

Airplanes, buses, and trains can be noisy, so if you’re planning to get a little shut-eye on your red-eye, slip on this headband. It will help lull you to sleep with over 100 different soundscapes, including bedtime stories, meditations, and nature sounds. The speakers inside are super thin (perfect for side sleepers) and removable, which means you can toss the band in the wash if it ever gets gunky. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly comfy to wear, too.