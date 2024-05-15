Now that the weather’s getting warmer, chances are you’ve got a calendar full of day trips, vacations, and getaways (and we love that for you). But before you hit the road, you’re going to have to pack and prep, which can sometimes be the most stressful part. Are you bringing enough shoes? Are you prepared for emergencies?! So if you’re dreaming of a seamless, stress-free experience, check out the travel essentials we found that’ll make sure it’s exactly that.
lululemon Travel Organizer
Give yourself a helping hand when packing by stashing all your fits inside this roll-up organizer. It offers three compartments — two zippered and one open — with side straps that will compress everything down to a manageable size. Those same straps double as a hanger so you can easily set up your mobile wardrobe once you’ve arrived at your destination.
Ostrichpillow Go
Catching some z’s en route will actually be possible with this oddly shaped cushion, meaning you’ll arrive rested and ready to enjoy your PTO. Because of its curved shape, it functions a bit like a cervical collar, offering plenty of support while letting your neck relax so you can safely nod off without any aches and pains. Reviewers recommend fastening it under your chin to max out the benefits and say they’re never planning to travel without it again!
LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle
No matter where you’re filling up (a roadside gas station, a random bathroom tap — you get the picture), this water bottle will ensure that whatever you sip is clean and tastes great. It works its magic thanks to a built-in membrane filter that can clean up to 4,000 litres (or five years of daily use). Reviewers call it a must-have for any outdoor activities and say it holds up to rough conditions like nobody’s business.
Kitsch Travel Bottles Set
Just because you’re leaving home doesn’t mean you can’t bring along your skincare favourites. This TSA-approved kit will let you pack your creams, lotions, cleansers, shampoos, and conditioners while being completely leakproof so you won’t have to stress about getting your stuff goopy en route. Because every piece is made of lightweight BPA-free material, it won’t add any weight to your luggage. And it definitely doesn’t hurt that the kit comes with a mini funnel, a mini pipette, and a mini spatula to make topping things up easier. You’ll also get a spray bottle, two pump bottles, two mini jars, three flat pouch bottles, and a reusable travel pouch.
Body Glide Moisturizing Anti-Chafe Balm Stick
Consider this a must-have for any activity- or adventure-based vacation. A quick swipe of this balm creates a protective barrier on your skin, preventing sportswear, shoes, or other clothing from rubbing your body raw. The formula is clothing-safe, non-comedogenic, sweat- and moisture-resistant, and enriched with coconut oil and vitamin E. Reviewers say it withstands hot, humid environments and intense activities (swimming included!) and even helps reduce the post-hair-removal itch.
HoomBand Bluetooth Sleep Headphones
Airplanes, buses, and trains can be noisy, so if you’re planning to get a little shut-eye on your red-eye, slip on this headband. It will help lull you to sleep with over 100 different soundscapes, including bedtime stories, meditations, and nature sounds. The speakers inside are super thin (perfect for side sleepers) and removable, which means you can toss the band in the wash if it ever gets gunky. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly comfy to wear, too.
lululemon Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag 20L
In case you’re like me and have trouble gauging size, 20L is *spacious*, y’all! This bad boy’s made of soft, water-repellant canvas, so Mom will be able to safely tote it from home to the grocery store to yoga to the park and everywhere else in between, with plenty of pocket space for all her daily essentials. The interior has a handy side pocket for small bits and bobs, while the outside features larger pockets she can use to stash wine bottles, flip-flops, and other daily necessities.
Anker Snap and Go Magnetic Power Bank
You may have to go more than a few hours without access to a plug, and having your phone die at the *worst* possible time can be a nightmare. Save yourself the disappointment and cop this portable charger that’ll magnetically attach to the back of your phone and juice up your device in a flash. Reviewers call it the best MagSafe charger, saying it quickly gets things back to 100 (and doesn’t get super hot while doing it).
Athena Club Razor Travel Case
Protect your razor *and* your fingers — the ultimate travel twofer. Whether you want to prevent the dreaded “razor goop” or just save yourself from slicing off some skin digging through your dopp kit, do yourself a favour and pop this protective cap over your shaver. It’s made of aluminum and flexible rubber for a snug (but durable) fit.
Tile Pro
Lost your luggage? No, you didn’t because you slipped this genius tracker into your bag, and now you can pinpoint its exact location right from your phone. Using the companion app, you can ping the Tile to locate missing items or you can go reverse and double-press the Tile to make your phone ring when it’s lost. My favourite feature? It’ll even give you a nudge if you accidentally leave your Tile (and whatever it’s attached to) behind.
Philips One by Sonicare Electric Toothbrush
It might not look like much (reviewers say it’s seeeeriously travel-friendly), but you won’t have to sacrifice any cleaning power with this compact toothbrush. Microvibrations help remove food scraps, plaque, and other gunk from your chompers, while a two-minute timer — with 30-second intervals — helps keep you on track for each section of your mouth. A single recharge can last up to 30 days, so you can spend less time powering up and more time enjoying your outdoor vacay. You’ll get a travel case and a USB charger.
Stall Mates Flushable Wipes
If you’ve ever found yourself in a public bathroom with zero TP, consider tucking a few of these into your pocket. They’re hypoallergenic, flushable, and individually wrapped, not to mention infused with skin-soothing ingredients like cucumber, aloe, and vitamin E. Reviewers call them a travel essential and say they’re amazing for backcountry camping, too. You’ll get a pack of 30 wipes.
ProtoArc Foldable Keyboard & Mouse
Folded down, it’s compact and travel-friendly, but unfurl this fancy tech and you’ll have a full-sized keyboard you can pair with tablets or other devices (up to three, actually) when you’re working remotely. Because battery life is always a factor, you’ll be glad to know both the keyboard and the mouse have stand-by functions, so they’ll last up to 200 days on a single power-up. Reviewers love that they still get the “click” feeling from the keys and are especially fond of the keyboard’s pads that keep it in place when they’re tapping away.
Manscaped The Handyman Compact Face Shaver
When you need a tool that’ll tuck neatly into your carry-on, this petite shaver is it — and it can handle all your grooming needs. It’s waterproof for easy rinsing, has a magnetic cap to keep it protected in your bag, and boasts a 60-minute shave time on a full charge (though there’s a five-minute quick charge option if you need to quickly tidy things up). Reviewers say it’s the best shaver they’ve ever used, tackling thick, coarse hair without issues or irritation.
Nanuk TSA-Approved Case Lock
Snapping this onto your luggage will add extra security (not to mention give you some peace of mind). It’s easy to set your own combo, and TSA won’t have to fiddle around with keys or other gizmos when it comes time to peek inside. The red silicone tether keeps both elements of the lock secure, and reviewers love that it sits flat, so there’s less risk of it getting ripped off or damaged in transit.
Fancii LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror
There’s no guarantee the hotel you’re staying at will have good lighting, and this compact is a quick and easy workaround. One side has 10x magnification that will make tweezing errant brow hairs or doing detailed makeup work a total breeze, and that’s before we even talk about its amazing backlit function that simulates natural daylight. A single charge can last for up to 50,000 hours so chances are you won’t need to plug in for the entire trip. Reviewers really put it through the ringer and say it holds up to drops and bumps like a champ.
Hanke Carry-on Suitcase
This luggage option boasts 360-degree wheels and a top-open design, making it not only more packable but also more convenient to travel with. The extra-deep body has plenty of room for chunkier items (like shoes), while the lid features dual zippered compartments (one for dry stuff and another waterproof section for moist items) so you can stay organized when you’re en route. It’s also extra durable and features a press-button TSA lock that’ll protect your stuff but allow you to pop things open in a snap.
Philips 3000 Series Compact Steamer
It would be nice to be able to bring along your whole steaming kit ‘n’ caboodle when you’re travelling, but that’s not always possible. So when you’re hitting the road and trying to figure out how you’re going to get your ‘fits wrinkle-free upon arrival, consider this folding steamer option. Because it’s so lightweight, you won’t have to stress about luggage weight limits. This baby heats up in 30 seconds, too, so you’ll look freshly pressed (instead of stressed) when you’re on vacay.
Soma Glass Straw & Travel Case
Skip the plastic versions in favour of this glass straw, which is easy to clean and durable as heck (reviewers say they’ve dropped it, travelled with it, and used it on both hot and cold drinks without issue). It comes with a nifty silicone-lined travel case and a squeegee cleaning tool so you can scoop out any drink goop or smoothie leftovers. If you’re travelling in a group, consider grabbing the four-piece set instead.
Hatch Rest Go Portable Sound Machine
No WiFi, Bluetooth, or app? No problemo. This sound machine plays soothing sounds even without an additional connection. You can choose from 10 different tunes, and it comes with a genius hanging loop that you can fasten to a stroller, car seat, or anywhere in your hotel room. A single charge gives you all-day playtime, but it’ll still work even when it’s plugged in, so you can keep that mellow-out music playing into the night. Reviewers joke that the sound options are *so* relaxing that it even helps them chill out during the day.
Shay Mitchell x HydraLyte Electrolyte Powder
Portability is the name of the game here — each packet contains one portion, making them perfect for travel and helping you stay hydrated in dry environments (like airplanes). You won’t have to lug around — or pay for — huge bottles when you’re sprinting for the gate, and they’re lemon-flavoured and a little fizzy, making them a tastier option, too. You’ll get 36 servings.
Travel Mini Umbrella
Nothing ruins a vacay vibe quite like an unexpected rainfall, so if you want to stay prepared, make sure you tuck this teensy umbrella into your bag. And when I say “teensy,” I mean it — this thing is barely bigger than a cellphone, but reviewers say it’s surprisingly tough and able to withstand sudden gusts. As an added bonus, it has a protective lining that actually doubles as sun protection.
Soak Minisoak Travel Pack
Cleaning your stuff when you’re away from home just got a whole lot easier, thanks to this low-suds laundry soap that’s gentle enough for all your most delicate stuff (seriously — reviewers even use it on bras and lacy underwear). One packet delivers major cleaning power meaning you can use less to clean more, thanks to a hard-working formula that skips the icky synthetic ingredients in favour of natural, biodegradable ones. You’ll get a pack of 8, but you can get a bigger one if you’re anticipating more messes on vacay.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask & Moisturizer
I’m convinced this is the holy grail of hydration, not just because it’s thick and luscious but also because it soothes any skin that’s been irritated by external stressors (*cough* airplane air *cough*). Depending on your needs and preferences, you can slather on a thick layer and wear it overnight or use it as a face cream before you board. It’s unscented, non-irritating, won’t clog pores, and lasts forever — what’s not to love?