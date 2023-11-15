Tech gifts aren’t just for the geek or the gadget lover in your life because let’s face it — we’re all using multiple forms of technology on a day-to-day basis. From luggage that neatly fits your laptop to the latest phones and beyond, we’ve rounded up the hottest tech items of the season right here.

Intel Evo Laptop

The Intel Evo Laptops ($800 to $1,500, depending on the model), available at Best Buy, are engineered to do it all thanks to all-day battery life. The sleek and compact laptop can both game and stream and be your primary work device — meaning you can use it all day. The computer can sync with your phone, allowing you to answer calls and text from the computer itself and seamlessly transfer images and files between your mobile device and PC. You’ll also look your best on video chats and meetings thanks to features that help with light correcting and background blurring.

Xbox Series S 512GB Starter Bundle from The Source

Find the perfect gift for everyone on your list at The Source, Canada’s largest tech retailer. For the gaming lover, you can’t go wrong with the Xbox with the Xbox Series S – Starter Bundle ($379.99), which includes everything you need to play with a next-gen console and three months of Game Pass Ultimate. There’s no shortage of entertainment with games available on the console and PC, including Starfield and Forza Motorsport, as well as Minecraft Legends, Halo Infinite and many more, with immensely fast loading times and gameplay of up to 120 FPS powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. There are plenty of other gifts available at Canada’s largest tech retailer, too, from headphones and home accessories to phones and beyond.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Sensory Bass Headphones

The Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Sensory Bass Headphones ($299) are the newest addition to the world-class Crusher line. With active noise cancelling, hands-free voice control, and 60 hours of battery life, these durable and lightweight headphones are essential for an on-the-go person. They are also flat-folding and collapsible, making them easy to trek around. With Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology, users can create and tune features for their preferences and control addition and other features using hands-free voice commands. Finally, Skullcandy also has built-in Tile Finding technology should they get left behind or misplaced.

Dyson’s Zone Headphones

Dyson has taken its first venture into sound. The popular home appliance and hair tool company has been steadily building buzz for its Dyson Zone Air-Purifying Headphones ($899), which are now available in Canada. This tech accessory is beautifully designed and comes in Dyson’s signature Prussian Blue with Copper on the Absolute+ model ($999). The technology here is also brilliant, with ultra-low distortion on the audio, noise cancelling via eight microphones to monitor surrounding noise and extra comfortable ear cushions. The most interesting feature ties back to Dyson’s roots: an attachable travel visor that delivers fresh air through a high-tech filtration system.

Cricut Joy

The Cricut Joy ($279.99) from London Drugs lets you bring all your Pinterest ideas to life. Don’t let its size fool you, as the abilities are endless thanks to its Easy Printables sensor that allows you to use the Cricut Joy Pens & Markers, the Cricut Foil Transfer Tool and more to do small projects like holiday cards, or larger scale things like decals for your Taylor Swift inspired crewnecks. The Cricut Joy Xtra also takes size abilities up to 8.5 x 11 and up to 4 ft long with smart materials.

Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine

Save the trip to Starbucks and get into your at-home espresso routine with the Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine ($1199.99) at Best Buy. This beauty uses a ThermoJet heating system quirk and a built-in conical burr grinder to get the perfect cup or shot for your latte. Also comes with a frother for ultra-smooth drinks.

Nanoleaf’s Dancing Christmas Lights

Take your festive lights to the next level. The Nanoleaf Smart Holiday String Lights (C$149) can be used to decorate your tree or home — and best of all, they offer customizable colour palettes and lighting animations. You can sync these smart lights to a holiday playlist (Mariah Carey, anyone?) — and, you guessed it — the lights will dance right along to the beat. The Nanoleaf lights can be used indoors or outdoors and are Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio 2

Microsoft is making a big comeback with its sleekly designed and newly released Surface Laptop Studio 5 ($2,699.99). This flex portable device can change shape however you want to use it, mimicking a tablet or a screen for viewing only with the work-ready keyboard hidden from sight. The cutting-edge design has over 2x more power than a 14.4″ touchscreen. There’s also the more compact Surface Laptop Go 3 ($1,099.99). The company also announced a new era of AI with Microsoft Copilot, which will combine the internet’s brain with your work data for a seamless user experience in Windows 11, Microsoft 365, Edge, and Bing.

Samsonite’s Elevation Plus Spinner Carry-On

Make travelling with your laptop a breeze thanks to the sleek design of Samsonite’s Elevation Plus Spinner Carry-On ($350). The luggage OG introduced its convenient QuickEntry™ push-button front opening pocket for your laptop and other items you’ll want easy access to, like your passport, AirPods, and chargers. Beyond that, the sleek and sophisticated design features Dual Spinner wheels to make it easy to navigate in tight spaces (like airplane aisles) and anywhere else you need to go.

Ray-Ban X Meta’s Wayfarer Smart Glasses

Iconic style and technology come together on this hot new item: meet the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Smart Glasses ($409.99). These sunglasses include a 12MP camera and allow for livestreaming right to your Facebook or Instagram account, as well as listening to music and taking calls with built-in speakers. Available in five colourways, including matte black/clear, matte black/polarized gradient, and the neutral shiny caramel/polarized brown. Dare we say the future is here?

Fellow’s Stagg EKG Pourover Kettle

A kettle is a kitchen must — especially for a tea drinker. We love the sleek and functional design of Fellow’s Stagg EKG Pourover Kettle ($269.99), an electric upgrade from its original one in stainless steel. The PID controller keeps water at the perfect temperature for up to 60 minutes, while display modes can also show your goal temperatures or a stopwatch to time. Available at Indigo.

Sony LinkBuds x Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo put her signature Sour twist on this limited-edition Sony LinkBuds S ($199.99, ships on November 20). The light purple and marble pattern was designed by Olivia herself to match the themes of both her debut album and follow-up Guts, which is getting a world tour starting in February. While the buds might be small, they pack a punch with immersive sound quality and are also water-resistant for daily use. You can also feel good about using these from a sustainability POV, as they’re made from factory-recovered plastic and reclaimed water bottles.

Motorola Razr

Yes, it’s 2004 again — sort of. Motorola has revived its Y2K beloved Razr ($999) — including an oh-so-coveted pink variation — with a new design. The company kept the foldable feature of the original, but the new model now opens up to a full Flex View Display screen for a fully immersive experience that works at different angles. The phone includes the new Unplugged feature, which allows you to customize your Razr for different situations, such as going to work, the gym, or even a girls’ night out. Photos are also high-quality thanks to the 32MP camera that has duo-capture capabilities. Comes in Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, Summer Lilac, and Cherry Blossom.

Therabody’s TheraFace LED Light Therapy Mask

Therabody has moved well past the popular Theragun and into the wellness and beauty space with the Therabody TheraFace LED light therapy mask ($799) available at Best Buy. Minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while also working to contour and firm up in just weeks, per their eight-week survey results. The LED skincare mask delivers full-face Red, Red + Infrared and Blue Light, along with tension-relieving vibration technology to keep skin clear, luminous and healthy.

Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2

You’ll never lose anything again with Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag2 ($39.99). Designed with innovative features to combat life’s mishaps, this little accessory is ideal for luggage, a wallet or keys, just to name a few. Once in Lost Mode, a user with any mobile smartphone can simply use the QR code to reveal the owner’s contact information with a personalized message — making it that much easier to return items to the owner. Available in black or white.

Our Place Wonder Oven

The ultimate kitchen gadget. Our Place has done it again with its six-in-one air fryer and toaster oven combo that also includes team infusion, so the Wonder Oven ($250) really can do it all from roasting to baking, broiling, toasting and beyond quicker than your conventional oven. Don’t let the compact size fool you: it can roast a 4.5-pound chicken. The petite accessory is also chic and adorable to look at.

Form Goggles

For the swimmer. The FORM Smart Swim Goggles ($339) are the first-ever augmented reality swimming tool and have plenty of built-in features, including 1500+ potential workouts, training plans and more for users to stick to their fitness goals. Heart rate tracking is also built in, while GPS-based performance metrics help track distance, pace and elapsed time with compatible Apple or Garmin watches.

Google Pixel Watch 2

Take control of your health and wellness with the Google Pixel Watch 2 ($479.99+). Health is managed by Fitbit in this lightweight accessory, which also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium with access to exclusive workouts and mindfulness sessions. This small but powerful watch also tracks heart rate, skin temperature and other signs of stress and assists with sleep management. Comes with an Active Band and USB-C charging cable.

Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation5

Peter Parker is back in action — on the PS5, at least. Spider-Man 2 Launch Edition ($89.99) is one of the season’s buzziest video games, with a thrilling new adventure for New York City’s most famous comic book hero. Explore the Big Apple in this epic game as you fight against some of Marvel’s most famous villains.

Crosley Cruiser Plus Turntable

The vinyl trend shows no sign of slowing down, especially with Taylor Swift’s multiple editions of her latest re-release, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which sent TikTok into a frenzy. Enjoy old-school and new-school jams on the chicly designed Cruiser Plus Turntable by Crosley ($124.99) sold at Indigo. This upgraded version has Bluetooth output functionality, meaning you can sync it up with external speakers for added volume. Comes in a gorgeous floral design — our pick — black, teal and turquoise.

Fubo Premium Annual Subscription

For the live sports lover and beyond. The Fubo Premium Annual Subscription (C$31.67/month) allows access to 84 channels, including Global TV, HGTV, Disney, Treehouse, Cartoon Network, Food Network, and more and 4K streaming of the Premiere League. Available at fubo.tv.

iRobot’s Roomba Combo j9+

iRobot’s Roomba collection just got even smarter. The Combo j9+ model is not just a self-emptying robot vacuum but also a mop for the ultimate deep clean. The vacuum uses SmartScrub to mop back and forth and get rid of even the most sticky messes, while the auto-retract system ensures the prevention of any wet carpet mishaps. Finally, the CleanBase Auto-Fill Dock empties debris for up to 60 days and then refills liquid for up to 30 days to keep going.

Peloton Bike

The Peloton Bike ($1445) is the OG, spawning fitness routines beloved by millions of devout followers all around the globe. Think of this as an investment gift to your or your partner’s fitness and wellness routine. The Peloton bike blends technology, fitness and media with classes hosted by some of the globe’s most popular instructors, which can be both live and on-demand. Membership is separate.