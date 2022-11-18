2022 gift guide: 20 of this year’s best tech gifts

If you’re seeking presents for all of the gadget lovers on your holiday shopping list, then look no further. We’ve curated 20 of this year’s best tech gifts.

Dyson V10 Animal+ Cordless Stick Vacuum*

The Dyson V10 Animal+ cordless stick vacuum is lightweight but tough enough to handle both pet hair and human hair, employing clever detangling technology to keep the brush bar clear of hair. It has three power modes, works equally well on carpets and hard floors, and can run for 60 minutes on one charge. Plus it easily transforms into a hand vac, so hard-to-reach places become easy to clean. At Best Buy, $749.99.

Huawei GT 3 Pro Titanium Smartwatch

The Huawei GT 3 Pro Titanium looks just as good in a royal court as it does on a tennis court — plus it’s ready to take the plunge, going as deep as 30 metres underwater. This clever smartwatch can also track heart rate, sleep and stress, all while analyzing golf swings, answering phone calls, playing music and more. At TSC, $698.99.

Sharper Image Powerboost Move Massager

Give the gift of relief from pain and stress with the Sharper Image Powerboost Move Massager. This quiet massage gun has five speeds and comes with four attachments, ideal for targeting tight knots and aching muscles. At Bed Bath & Beyond, $119.99.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Smartphone*

With its ingenious design, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone delivers a big screen without any added bulk to go along with it. When the phone is folded shut, the cover-screen display can still be used to make calls, reply to texts and change music. When it is partially open, FlexCam activates, allowing the clever phone to capture hands-free selfies and videos. Consider it the ultimate tool for self-expression. At The Source, check stores for weekly mobility offers.

Garmin Edge 1040 Cycling Computer

The Edge 1040 solar-powered cycling computer from Garmin helps avid cyclists get the most out of their rides, with its trail maps, nutrition and hydration alerts, performance monitoring, stamina insights, bike alarm and more. At Garmin, $779.99.

Kobo Clara 2E E-Reader

Made from ocean-bound and recycled plastic, the waterproof Kobo Clara 2E e-reader features blue-light reduction — to prevent nighttime reading from disrupting sleep patterns — and 16 GB of storage to carry an entire library’s worth of e-books and audiobooks. At Indigo, $159.99.

Skullcandy SLYR Pro Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset*

No list of tech gifts is complete without some kickass gaming headphones. Comfy and easy to use, the Skullcandy SLYR Pro Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset delivers rich, detailed audio in a lightweight package. The built-in microphone cuts out background noise, thanks to the use of artificial intelligence that isolates the speaker’s voice. At Skullcandy, $129.99.

ENVO Flex Overland E-Bike

Because of the ENVO Flex Overland’s clever modular design, this sturdy, foldable e-bike can easily transform into the ENVO Flex Snowbike with just a simple upgrade. At ENVO, $3,429.

Indigo Karaoke Mic

Any singer can let loose their inner Lizzo or Taylor Swift with the wireless Karaoke Mic from Indigo. It uses Bluetooth to connect to any smartphone and features five voice sound effects. At Indigo, $29.99.

Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch

With more than 40 exercise modes, including new ones such as HIIT, weightlifting and CrossFit, the Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch was made for fitness fanatics. This thin and light smartwatch can track sleep, stress, heart rate and more. At Best Buy, $299.99.

Meters Linx Earbuds with Pairing Speakers

Music aficionados can’t resist the rich, warm sound — not the mention the retro-chic look — of Meters audio products. This Linx set consists of earbuds along with a wireless speaker system, which doubles as a charging case for the earbuds. At Meters Music, $325.

Arcade1Up Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 Arcade Machine

The Arcade1Up cranks up the nostalgia factor, but with modern touches such as WiFi for online play. Eight classic games, including Marvel vs Capcom 2, X-Men vs Street Fighter and Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems, deliver an arcade experience at home. At Best Buy, $799.99.

DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo

With its auto take-off and landing features, the DJI Mini 2 quadcopter drone is great for beginners and pros alike. This easy-to-fly drone can go for 31 minutes on a single charge, capturing photos and videos from up to 4,000 metres in the air. The Fly More combo includes useful extras such as three batteries, a remote controller and a charging hub. At Best Buy, $769.99.

GPO Desktop Rotary Dial Telephone

The delightfully old-school GPO Desktop Rotary Dial Telephone looks like a genuine blast from the past, but it works on digital networks and can handle digital menus. At Indigo, $67.99.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2

The voice-controlled Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 may be small but it offers huge protection, with its 140-degree field of view that captures everything in 1080p HD video. Saved videos automatically get uploaded to the Vault. At Garmin, $169.99.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Any music lover is sure to appreciate how the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II use CustomTune technology to analyze each ear canal’s unique shape, then customize the noise cancellation and sound performance accordingly. The earbuds hold a charge for six hours, and their case is good for three more charges. At Bose, $379.

Citizen Super Titanium Hakuto-R Watch

On the case back of the Citizen Super Titanium Hakuto-R watch is a diagram of the Hakuto-R lunar lander — and the lander itself boasts Super Titanium parts provided by Citizen. This high-performance watch uses GPS timekeeping and is powered by Eco-Drive technology, which means it can charge from any light source. Only 1,000 of these limited-edition watches are available worldwide. At Citizen, $4,500.

BioLite SunLight 100

The BioLite SunLight 100 features an integrated solar panel. This handy little 100-lumen light can run for up to 50 hours on one charge, making it a must-have gadget on any camping trip. At BioLite, $29.95.

Highmore Avatar Gaming Chair

The Highmore Avatar Gaming Chair takes any gaming experience to the next level with LED lighting along its edges. This ergonomic chair also has lumbar support and a headrest that tilts up to 175 degrees. At Home Depot, $399.

Segway Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30P

The Segway Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30P can zip around at up to 30 km per hour, going 65 km on one charge. This electric scooter folds up easily, making it one of this season’s best tech gifts for folks on the go. At Best Buy, $1,199.99.

