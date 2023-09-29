Customers claim brand-new iPhone is literally too hot to handle

Apple’s iPhone 15 is officially the hottest release of the fall. And no, we’re not talking about its lightweight frame, USB 3.2 port, and exciting new button…

What happened: One week after the release of the latest iPhone models, thousands of customers are reporting their phones are literally too hot to handle. The overheating issues seemingly affect Apple’s premium iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, not the base model.

Last year was no less dramatic when some iPhone 14 owners reported setting off car crash detection while on roller coasters. The feature was fixed with software updates.

Why it’s happening: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told the Financial Times that the problem might stem from design compromises in the thermal system aimed at reducing the phone’s weight. Other experts speculate that the new titanium case design has less mass to absorb the heat.

The iPhone 15 Pro, starting at $1,449, features the TMSC A17 Pro chip, considered “game-changing” by Apple and represents the largest redesign in its chip history.

Bottom line: Apple is already battling declining demand for its iPhones this year. Sales were down 2.4% to US$39.7 billion last quarter as consumers lean towards Apple’s more affordable options and demand shifts to competitor devices, like Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro.

