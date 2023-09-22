NewsVentureShoppingTechCurated

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Sep 22 2023, 5:06 pm
Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Today is iPhone launch day, and pictures of lineups worldwide are being shared on social media, including from downtown Vancouver.

Outside the Vancouver flagship store on Georgia Street, a lineup of just over 15 people was formed around an hour after the store opened, likely in anticipation of getting their hands on the new iPhone 15 or one of its variants.

iphone Vancouver

Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Some tech reporters on social media have suggested they haven’t seen lineups like this for an iPhone launch since the X.

The lineups at the Apple store in downtown Vancouver weren’t quite as impressive as some photos people have shared online, including those shared by the head honcho at Apple, Tim Cook.

At least the lineups weren’t as long as they were for the new Zelda game when it launched.

iphone

Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Are you getting your hands on a new iPhone 15 today? Let us know in the comments.

