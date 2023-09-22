Today is iPhone launch day, and pictures of lineups worldwide are being shared on social media, including from downtown Vancouver.

Outside the Vancouver flagship store on Georgia Street, a lineup of just over 15 people was formed around an hour after the store opened, likely in anticipation of getting their hands on the new iPhone 15 or one of its variants.

Some tech reporters on social media have suggested they haven’t seen lineups like this for an iPhone launch since the X.

iPhone 15 lineups? I havent seen this since iPhone X… 💀 pic.twitter.com/OZkG74xIBc — Andres Vidoza (@andres_vidoza) September 22, 2023

The lineups at the Apple store in downtown Vancouver weren’t quite as impressive as some photos people have shared online, including those shared by the head honcho at Apple, Tim Cook.

Loved celebrating our incredible new lineup of products today at Apple Fifth Avenue. Around the world, the all-new iPhone 15 family, first carbon-neutral models of Apple Watch, and the latest AirPods are here, and they’ve never been more essential! pic.twitter.com/XNRotJdsb6 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 22, 2023

At least the lineups weren’t as long as they were for the new Zelda game when it launched.

