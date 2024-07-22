With summer well and truly here across the country, it’s time to tweak your self-care routine. Whether that means finding a clarifying shampoo that’ll dissolve sweat and salt or a primer stick that’ll lock your makeup ~lewk~ in place for the whole day, we’ve got you covered with all the best summer beauty essentials that’ll help you look and feel your best during every heatwave.

When things get super humid, you’ll be able to bust shine and oiliness with a swipe of this stick. Using it as a primer will keep your makeup from budging and create a smooth canvas for all your gorgeous creations (but you can also use it for touch-ups by tapping and blending using your fingers over your makeup). Hero ingredients include lentil extract and charcoal for oil control, niacinamide and bakuchiol to help smooth out your skin, and tea tree oil to keep breakouts at bay.

It may be called a “lip balm,” but the formula is glossy as hell, buttery, and totally non-sticky, which means my hair doesn’t get caught on it at the slightest gust of wind. In terms of sun protection, it has SPF 50, so you can bet I’ll be tucking one of these shades into my beach bag the next time I head on vacay or lounge by the pool. And you won’t have to sacrifice on hydration, either!

Peeling skin? We don’t know her. This soothing lotion is formulated to prevent skin from drying up and flaking off after a wee bit too much time in the sun, thanks to moisturizing additions like aloe, tea tree oil, cocoa butter, jojoba, and vitamin E. Reviewers report that it’s non-sticky and non-greasy, making it great for slathering on active kids (or just impatient adults).

Shea butter and birchwood sap extract work in tandem to soothe any irritation left behind by trimming and shaving, including razor burn, while preventing ingrown hairs. Although it’s hardworking, it’s still lightweight and easily absorbs into the skin. Plus, you can even use it to soften your facial hair.

When you’re dealing with layers of SPF and sweat, you need something that’ll give your pores a proper deep clean. Enter: this liquid exfoliant. The low concentration of salicylic acid is just the ticket for unclogging them without leaving your skin sensitized (great news if you plan on spending lots of time outside). Reviewers call it a game-changer for everything from hormonal acne to stubborn blackheads and say it sinks in quickly without leaving their skin greasy, sticky, or shiny.

Extreme heat could spell breakouts, bumps, and ingrown hairs (courtesy of sweat, salt, and sun). This solid formula will make it easy-peasy to bust those skin issues wherever you find them, using a combo of salicylic and glycolic acids to unclog pores and shea butter to hydrate.

All the power of the OG formula but with a radiant finish and a light watermelon scent? Sounds perfect for summer if you ask us. It’s waterproof, plus sweat-, smudge-, and transfer-resistant, so you won’t have to stress about your carefully crafted beat melting off or rubbing off on your light summer outfits. Reviewers compared it to other “glowy” or radiant-finish sprays and said this one is tops, leaving your skin glowing but never shiny or greasy.

Dab this dewy liquid wherever you want to *glow*, or mix it with your foundation for all-over radiance — it’s dealer’s choice. It’s non-comedogenic (read: won’t clog your pores) and sheer, making blending it out and customizing the effect almost laughably easy. It doesn’t hurt that in addition to making your skin look positively angelic, it actually moisturizes, smooths, and brightens it over time.

With summer as short as it is in Canada (😭😭😭), we’re probably all packing our schedules full of hangouts, brunches, sporting events, concerts, and the list goes on and on. For those who have been burning the candle at both ends — aka me — this cooling eye balm is a total godsend. I’m all about the solid formula that makes application both easy and mess-free, and it feels oh-so-amazing on my hot face after a long day in the sun (keep it in the fridge to dial up the chill factor). Plus, the ingredients list is full of things like niacinamide and caffeine for extra de-puffing power.

I didn’t expect too much from this cute lil’ stick but was pleasantly surprised the first time I swiped it onto my shoulders after a long day outside. It felt INSTANTLY cooling, but in a way that felt pleasant rather than frigid. Because it’s totally solid, you can easily apply it solo, even on hard-to-reach spots. Tack on the fact that it smells lightly of cucumber and mint, and I’m basically in skincare heaven.

Full coverage foundation will always have a place in our makeup stash, but when you’re going for that “golden goddess” vibe, there’s nothing that beats this solid tint. I love that it’s sheer, so I can build up coverage when I need to (aka, when I have a breakout) or keep things light and breezy when I’m feeling more confident in my skin. Whether you’re blending with your fingers or a brush, it diffuses beautifully and easily and plays nice with anything and everything you later it with — highlighters, finishing powders, concealers, you name it. Because it’s hydrating, my face always feels comfortable and moisturized, no matter how many times I’m popping in and out of air-conditioned spaces.

Summer can wreak absolute havoc on your skin thanks to pore-clogging sweat, dust, and general pollution. But you can keep your pores free and clear of potential breakout-causing nonsense by lathering up with a body wash like this one, which gives ’em a real deep clean every time you shower. Reviewers say it’s one of the best products on the market for treating bacne!

This stuff dissolves both makeup *and* SPF, saving you from having to do a double cleanse (a BLESSING after a long day of frolicking in the sun). It’s meant to protect your skin barrier, which is great news for anyone who suffers from redness or irritation during periods of intense heat, humidity, or sun exposure. Reviewers say it leaves their faces feeling soft, hydrated, and happy!

Firstly: it smells absolutely divine. If you’re typically deterred by floral scents because you find them too old-fashioned or overpowering, you’ll like that this one is pleasant and fresh. Dry oils are great for layering over your existing body lotion for an extra dose of hydration, but because of its blend of botanical oils and vitamin E, you can totally use it solo. Secondly: no! Greasy! Finish! Talk about a godsend. That means you can even use it on your face and hair if they need a hit of moisture, too. Reviewers say it’s so good that it routinely gets stolen by their partners and roommates.

Reviewers are raving about this cream, saying it’s a total must-have for anyone who’s looking for a solution to downstairs sweatiness. It smells fresh, absorbs quickly, and keeps both sweat and odour at bay when you’re playing sports, running errands, or just sweating your face off during a heat wave. Unlike other similar products on the market, this one’s all-natural and free of any potential irritants or problematic ingredients (great news since you’re spreading it on a ~sensitive area~). If you’re not a fan of overly-scented products, grab the fragrance-free version instead.

Consider this a one-and-done solution to just about every skin irritation, including sunburns, eczema, tattoos, and bug bites. It also makes for a fantastic toner, particularly for those with sensitive or reactive skin. Because it’s made of an ingredient our bodies already produce naturally, you won’t have to spend ages deciphering complicated ingredient lists!

When it’s too hot for styling tools, give your mane a rest and swap your blow dryer out for this air-dry styling cream. It’ll reduce drying time, tame frizz, and help enhance your natural texture, all without weighing things down or leaving them greasy or crunchy. Reviewers add that a smidge will go a long way, so you can rest easy knowing a tube will likely last you all season.

I find that most facial mists, generally speaking, are quite similar. So I didn’t have any high expectations of this hydrating formula, but I’ll be the first to admit that I was wrong! It smells absolutely ah-mazing (like a fancy French apothecary had a baby with micellar water) and comes out in an ultra-fine micro mist so my skin feels refreshed and hydrated, rather than just soaked. You can use it as a setting mist, but I love using it before bed to lock in extra moisture while I’m sleeping.

I’m a die-hard dry shampoo fan, and it takes a lot for me to switch formulas. I’ll admit there’s a bit of a learning curve with this one, largely because it forgoes traditional aerosol spray in favour of a kabuki brush applicator. But once you’ve mastered that and the sifter, it’s all easy-peasy! This stuff smells phenomenal, absorbs oil in seconds, and doesn’t leave my locks looking chalky or dusty (my pet peeve). A little goes a LONG way, so I predict this jar will last me all summer long — and probably longer. Once you’ve used up every last speck, just grab yourself a refill! Did we mention it’s also talc-free?

Dark circles and fine lines? We don’t know her. Juicy vitamin C, collagen, and orange extracts fight back against signs of fatigue, so you can look rested and awake even without concealer. If you do decide to wear makeup, the texture of this cream makes concealer application a total snap and keeps it from creasing, fading, or smudging throughout the day. Reviewers call it a serious game-changer — it’ll instantly brighten things up, but after four weeks, dark circles, fine lines, dry skin, and puffiness will be noticeably reduced, too.

IDK about y’all, but I adore a multi-use product. And this one hits not one, not two, but THREE high notes: first, it delivers natural, blendable colour wherever you put it. Second, you can use it both on your cheeks *and* your pout. Third, it has SPF 30, so you can feel good knowing you’ve got sun protection built right into your makeup. The shades are blendable and sheer, so you can go as bold (or as muted) as you feel like, and you won’t even need a brush or a blender to perfect results.

I can only describe this brow gel with two words: Game. Changing. My suggestion is to go in with a light hand, especially if you’re working with a darker shade, because this little brush grabs EVERYTHANG (even lil’ hairs I didn’t know I had). No matter how hot — or sweaty — I got, my brows didn’t budge. Like, I’m talking not at all! I’m happily ditching all other brow gels, pomades, and pencils in favour of this stuff.

There’s a reason reviewers call this the best bronzer on the market. It’s almost unbelievably creamy, making it easy to blend and giving you a natural finish wherever you decide to dust it on. It also never looks chalky and doesn’t irritate skin (no matter how sensitive it is), making it nearly impossible to mess up. TikTok may have been onto something with this one!

No matter what hair type you have, it could probably benefit from a lil’ extra TLC during the summer months. This stuff works from start to finish, meaning it can tackle tangles and knots, protect from hot tools, and tame any frizz that might crop up when things get steamy. Reviewers with dyed or overprocessed hair are especially fond of its softening properties, saying it leaves their manes silky and easy to brush through.

An overly shiny face is NOT the look for summer, folks. Consider swapping out your regular moisturizer for this hybrid formula that’s all about protecting your skin barrier, reducing redness, smoothing texture, and (of course) keeping things feeling moisturized all day long. Depending on your skin type, you may swap out your thicker creams for this or simply layer this under a light moisturizer on the days you need a hit of extra hydration (like after a beach day). I also love that the formula has a touch of lactic acid that helps keep sweat and SPF from clogging my poor pores.

Banish frizz and dryness in a flash. That’s it. That’s the tweet. This stuff will give your mane a nice deep clean while leaving it soft, smooth, and silky. It’s great for whisking away dry shampoo or styling products but won’t strip your hair of moisture — excellent news for anyone with chemically treated or dyed locks.

When the temperatures climb so high that every inch of your bod is covered in perspiration, reach for this tube. Obviously, it’s odour-fighting, but thanks to glycerin and niacinamide, it also helps fight dryness and dark spots in the process (oh, and it’s safe to use on every part of your bod, tip to tail). And since it’s non-greasy, you won’t have to stress about it leaving stains on your sweet summer ‘fits.

A light misting will make your hair look and feel really heckin’ plump, with just enough hold to keep your look from falling flat if things get humid. It’ll also protect your mane from both hot tools and the sun’s rays, helping to protect your colour from fading when you’re frolicking in the great outdoors.

