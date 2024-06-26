Summer is *officially* here, and that means you can safely ditch your boots in favour of some lighter, chicer footwear styles. But choosing the perfect warm-weather kicks can be challenging (there are so! many! different! styles!), so we’ve done the work and found all the best summer shoes we think are worth adding to your wardrobe this season!

We may all wish for nothin’ but sun, but summer weather can be totally unpredictable. That’s why it’s a great idea to keep a pair of waterproof sneakers (like these) on hand for those days when things get a bit rainy. Even though they’re made of suede and leather, they’ll still keep your feet dry when you’re out and about while being stylish and elevated enough to pair with trousers (or even a summer suit if you’re fancy).

You can’t beat a casual slip-on shoe, and reviewers say this is the ultimate pair. Their thick, bouncy sole makes them a great pairing for urban adventures and light hikes, with plenty of room in the toe to prevent pinching. Because they’re meant to fit snug, consider sizing up if you’re between sizes.

These are the next best thing to walking on air. They offer *tons* of flexibility, both in the soles and the upper fabric, which means you won’t have to suffer if your feet tend to swell in the heat. Reviewers have worn them dancing, to weddings, and just about everywhere else and report zero pinching, squeezing, or chafing (even on bunions).

Wide double straps and a cushioned footbed make these blinged-out sandals a standout in the category. If your feet don’t really tolerate overly contoured insoles, you’ll love that these offer just the *right* amount of support without digging into your heels or causing any unpleasant ouchies when you’re out and about. And you can’t go wrong with a few sparkly details!

These have three adjustment points — two straps on top and one at the heel — so you can customize the fit to your exact preferences. A thick sole will cushion your feet while you’re strolling, brunching, farmers’ market-ing, or just hanging in the park.

Light as air and made of breathable eucalyptus fibre, these sneaks are basically tailor-made for summer travel. Pregnant reviewers say these were a godsend during the latter months, offering a soft footbed and plenty of stretch when their feet swelled up (also good news for anyone whose tender tootsies inflate in the heat). If they ever get dingy, you can simply toss them into the laundry to get ’em looking brand-new again.

These are the ultimate summer slides. They offer more heft than other rubber styles, saving them from blowing away if things get gusty on the beach. They’re waterproof, washable, non-slip, and made of a single piece of rubber, so you won’t have to fiddle with buckles and straps (which also means you won’t have to dig sand out of the crevices).

Summer weddings are fun and all, but finding the right shoes to accompany all that dancing and mingling can be tricky. These offer a stable, chunky heel tall enough for your full-length dresses, with barely-there straps to keep your precious feet from overheating during unexpected heat waves.

There’s a reason these are a cult fave! Reviewers gave these a proper testing on all sorts of hikes and adventures and said they didn’t get a single blister. Despite their minimalist design, they have plenty of arch support and foot padding, with adjustable straps so you can customize your fit.

Take your sneaker game to new heights — literally! This reimagination of a classic style offers a bit more lift than the OG version without sacrificing all the elements that made them so popular (like cushioned footbeds and buttery soft leather upper).

If you’re prioritizing comfort above all else this summer, you can’t go wrong with these classic sandals. Arch support, adjustable straps, and an ergonomic footbed are some of this style’s marquee features, while the addition of oversized buckles keeps them from looking too much like your grandpa’s sandals. Reviewers say they pair well with dresses, shorts, and pants alike!

If you’re on the hunt for a pair of dress shoes that won’t make your feet melt into a puddle this summer, these chic espadrilles are it. Their cushiony, rubber soles offer some grip, and you could easily style them with a linen suit, dressy trousers, or your fave pair of short shorts.

If you want the lift (but not the ouch) of heels this summer, consider these ’90s-inspired platforms. Despite their ~chonky~ soles, they’re deceptively light, so you could safely rock these to the beach, a backyard BBQ, or just a stroll to your local outdoor market. Reviewers say they’re incredibly comfortable, too, even for people with bone spurs or bunions.

Thanks to an ultra-cushioned insole, you can safely rock these for all your summertime adventures without stressing about blisters or sore feet. Reviewers love that these don’t need any breaking in and say the thick soles are just the ticket for city trekking and travel. They also come with two different laces so you can change up your look on the fly.

Mary Janes and ballet flats are the shoes of the season, and these dial things up a notch with the comfort and support of a sneaker. They’ve got a super cushioned insole for extra spring, plus two buckled straps so you can customize your fit.

Mesh flats were all the rage this spring, and we can totally see the style translating perfectly into summer. They’re breathable (hello, mesh!), with an additional strap that’ll keep them locked in place when you’re strolling through a farmer’s market, dancing, or just taking in the sights. When they get dirty, just give ’em a wipe to get them back to tip-top shape. And since they’re light as a feather, they’re great for travel!

While these offer more than plenty in the comfort and support department, what really makes them a standout is their convertible heel that’ll let you flip between training mode and chill-out mode. Instead of laces, these feature a tightening knob that can be undone at the press of a button. And maintenance is a breeze, too — you can toss ’em right into the washing machine once they get dirty.

They’re cushy, lightweight, and unbelievably comfy (even for those prone to blisters). Puffy leather straps add additional cushioning — on top of the bouncy textured sole — so you can safely trek around the city without stressing about your feet getting sore the second you leave the house. I’ve traded in my much-loved other sandals for these!

As classic as classic gets. NB might be known for their “dad shoes,” but there’s a pretty good chance you’ll fall in love with the cushioned insole, grippy outer soles, and plenty of padding that’ll keep your feet happy all day long. Perforated detailing (while cute) actually doubles as ventilation, so you’ll feel cool and comfy through every heatwave this summer.

Listen, I’ll be the first to admit that Crocs may not be the most aesthetically pleasing shoes on the planet (please don’t hate me). But when it comes to comfort, there’s really no beating their extremely cushioned soles and flexible rubber straps that’ll keep your feet happy no matter where you’re trotting off to. Like their OG style, these platforms have the adjustable back strap, so you can choose between sport mode and slip-on mode depending on your vibe that day.

