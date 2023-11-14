Hey there! We hope you love our recommendations, all of which were independently selected by our editorial staff (though some may have been sent for consideration). Daily Hive may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

Life is expensive, but gift-giving doesn’t have to be — and we’re here to help! Working with a budget of $50, we’ve compiled a list of top gifts so you can thrill everyone on your list without breaking the bank in the process.

A card game that promises to “destroy friendships, but in a good way,” it’s practically guaranteed to thrill the board game-lover on your gifting list. And chances are, they won’t already have it living in their collection!

Available on Amazon Canada for $24.95.

I know what you’re thinking — how basic! But trust me when I say that this gizmo is a must-have for anyone who travels (or is just plain forgetful). They’ll be able to keep track of their most precious belongings and will even be notified if they’ve left them behind.

Available on Amazon Canada for $34.98 (originally $39). Also available in a pack of four.

It’s big enough to cuddle under and warm enough for winter, and reviewers say it only gets softer and cozier with every wash. We call that a win-win.

Available on Amazon Canada for $23.49+ (originally $29.99+). Available in several other colours and sizes.

With 20 different blends to choose from, the chef in your life will likely find themselves reaching for this set every time they’re cooking. Reviewers say there’s a great variety, too, so they’ll always be able to keep things interesting.

Available on Amazon Canada for $49.99.

There are 24 gems to uncover in this calendar, with different jewellery settings so they can display their collection. The final day has a mini dig brick, so they can break it apart and unearth what’s inside, just like a real geologist (even if they’re far away from the nearest dig site).

Available on Amazon Canada for $39.99. Clip the coupon to get $5 off.

Personal and beautiful, these pendants can be strung onto their favourite chain or hoop. They’re water-durable, too, which means they won’t lose their lustre no matter how many times your friend wears theirs in the shower.

Available at Jenny Bird for $50.

This set has 12 different flavoured mixes, with reviewers saying that each one is tastier than the last.

Available on Amazon Canada for $39.99.

This bag has been gaining notoriety all over the place, from TikTok to celeb Instagrams to street style icons — and for good reason. It’s surprisingly spacious, light as a feather, and has nifty compartments to keep stuff organized.

Available at Lululemon for $44. Available in 13 colours.

Two tablespoons of this soak dissolved in their bathtub, and they’ll feel the stresses of the day melt away. Thanks to the addition of Epsom, sea salts, and rolled oats, their muscles and skin will feel soothed, too, setting the stage for a seriously satisfying night’s sleep.

Available at Indigo for $26.

Perfect for storing spices, serving up petite snacks, or staying organized during meal prep, this six-piece set makes a great housewarming gift. Reviewers say they’re also fab for dipping sauces or as an addition to charcuterie boards.

Available on Amazon Canada for $23.10+. Available in two colourways and also in two other styles.

If your pal’s been struggling to snooze lately, this weighted eye mask will help them find their zen. Just like a weighted blanket, the gentle pressure will help soothe and ease headaches and eye strain (courtesy of too much time spent staring at screens). It’s double-sided, too, with a soft and cozy microfibre on one and a smooth and cooling jersey on the other.

Available at Indigo for $44. Available in three colours.

Designed to mimic a multi-day juice cleanse, they’ll get to choose from five different sheet mask formulas, each geared towards tackling a different skin concern. And since the masks are infused with all-natural, organic ingredients (sans the yucky stuff), you won’t have to stress about accidentally causing breakouts or allergic reactions with your gift.

Available at Indigo for $38.

This simple box is made up of 36 rare earth magnets and can transform into more than 70 different shapes, making it pretty much the perfect fidget toy. Reviewers say they’ve seen everyone from grandparents to children spend hours fiddling with it, so I think we can all agree it’d make a pretty foolproof gift.

Available on Amazon Canada for $29.99 (originally $36). Available in eight other designs.

They’ll get two editions of the brand’s Activate scent (a combo of lemongrass, rosemary, patchouli, and witch hazel, for the uninitiated) in a spray and a roll-on, so they can take zen vibes with them wherever they go. The mist can be used both as a body and room spray, and both pieces come in a cute fuzzy pouch they can reuse however they like.

Available at Indigo for $30.

I cannot stress enough how delicious these are. My only complaint is that there is simply not enough in each packet to slake my lust for these salty little morsels. So if you’re on the hunt for a slam-dunk gift fit for the fanciest foodie, you really can’t go wrong here (they also have blends specially curated for pairing with wine and cheese. They’ll get three jars, each in a different medley.

Available at Simons for $50.

Friends don’t let friends use heat on their hair. Nab this set for your pal so they can have the bodacious locks of their dreams without all the damage of traditional styling tools. It comes with a foam roller and two satin scrunchies.

Available at Well.ca for $19.19 (originally $23.99).

Give this to your Swiftie pal who may have missed out on tour tickets (sorry 😫) either due to their ridiculous prices or that whole mess with presale codes. Here, the author explores the chanteuse’s most iconic outfits, all within the context of her tumultuous journey to superstardom.

Available at Urban Outfitters for $39.

It’ll give them access to all their favourite streaming platforms, even if they don’t have a smart TV. Reviewers say it delivers high-def picture and sound quality while being incredibly easy to set up (great if your pal’s not exactly tech-savvy).

Available on Amazon Canada for $49.98 (originally $69.99).

Since the bristles are made of all-natural boar fibres, it can be used as both a dry brush for their grabbers or as a nail brush to scrub away gunk, exfoliate dead skin, and clean cuticles.

Available at The Detox Market for $32.

It’s adjustable, can be used both indoors and outdoors, and looks pretty dang cute — what’s not to love? Reviewers add that it’s a breeze to install, too.

Available on Amazon Canada for $45.98. Available in several colours and in a bigger size.

Hangovers happen, but you can help your pal have an easier time when they strike with this odd headpiece. Popping it in the freezer gives it special cooling powers that (combined with the snug, cozy fit) are designed to soothe the pounding headache that comes hand-in-hand with imbibing just a smidge too much. It’s stretchable, too, which means you won’t have to strain your brain to figure out your friend’s noggin size.

Available at Urban Outfitters for $39. Available in three styles.

Razor-sharp, non-stick, and with enough pieces to tackle just about every one of their culinary needs, this 19-piece set will thrill any home cook. Reviewers love that their storage block is sleeker than most, making it perfect for small spaces and first homes. The set includes a chef, bread, carving, Santoku, tomato, cheese, utility, and paring knife, four steak knives, shears, a peeler, a sharpener, a pizza cutter, and a stand.

Available on Amazon Canada for $48.99. Clip the coupon to get $5 off. Also available in two other styles.

Any of your friends living that WFH life are probably going to be singing your praises when they no longer have to balance their computer on their knees. It has a built-in tablet slot, wrist rest, hidden storage pockets, and a cushy base that’ll keep things comfy while they’re working away.

Available on Amazon Canada for $49.99 (originally $69.99).

Complete with four aux-in cable keychains, they’ll finally have a home for their key bundle and be able to keep them from getting lost in the shuffle.

Available at Urban Outfitters for $44.

Reviewers say this is the best French press they’ve ever tried, largely because of its ultra-fine mesh sieve and its double-walled design that’ll keep your java toasty for much longer (wrapping not necessary).

Available at Indigo for $49 (originally $69.99). Available in two colours.