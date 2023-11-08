These are all the best adult Advent calendars of 2023

Hey there! We hope you love our recommendations, all of which were independently selected by our editorial staff (though some may have been sent for consideration). Daily Hive may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

You’ve made it to the end of the year — congrats! Now it’s time to slow down and savour each and every day — and advent calendars will help you do just that. No matter what you’re into, this list is chock-full of options to keep you excited throughout the Yuletide season.

Valued at over $1,600, this is the gold standard of adult Advent calendars — and for good reason. In addition to being positively *loaded* (seriously, it has over 49 pieces), you’ll get some pretty swanky goodies here, like a full-sized Foreo UFO Mini 2, silk hair ties, and everything else you could need to treat yourself to some major self-care this holiday season.

Available at The Bay for $249.

This 24-piece set includes the brand’s best-selling goodies in scents like Sweet Almond Oil, Shea Butter, and Verbena Extract. Oh, and there are a few limited-edition products tossed in here, too!

Available at Sephora Canada for $90.

You’ll get 12 bestselling fragrances, each in unique glass votives you can reuse after you’re done.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $105.

There are 24 flavours of tea to uncover here, with a combo of green, black, oolong, chai, and herbal options to satisfy your cravings.

Available on Amazon Canada for $99.99.

This one has 25 pieces and features some of the brand’s most popular products (there are even two full-sized ones!). You’ll get everything from mascara to eye masks to fragrance, giving you the chance to explore — and maybe find a new fave.

Available at Shoppers Drug Mart for $130.

You’ll get 20 capsules from the permanent coffee collection, four limited-edition pods from the seasonal festive collection, plus a limited-edition accessory.

Available at Nespresso for $65.

Each of the 24 boxes hides yet another baking essential, which means you won’t have an excuse to *not* whip up a batch of your famous holiday baked goods.

Available at Williams Sonoma for $101.95.

Customer faves get the holiday treatment (and an artistic makeover) in this Advent cal, where you’ll get both minis *and* full-sized products.

Available at Kiehl’s for $165.

If you’re in the market for a truly bougie holiday treat, this collection of YSL faves will likely scratch that itch. You’ll get 18 minis, with five (!!!) full-sized products, plus a very secret gift you’ll have to unwrap to discover.

Available at Holt Renfrew for $490.

You’ll get a good sugar rush after indulging in one of this luxe candy brand’s sweet treats, and the good news is that the calendar offers a pretty wide spread of options, from gummies to chocolates.

Available at Indigo for $75.

Counting down the days to Christmas takes on a whole new tone with the addition of the Griswolds and their ridiculous holiday shenanigans. This cal’s outfitted with energy-saving lights (a clear homage) and compartments filled with love notes, small treats, and tiny toys.

Available at Pottery Barn for $141.

Think of this 12-piece option as a self-care must-have, thanks to its collection of diffuser blends, essential oil roll-ons, lip balms, body butters, and more.

Available at Saje for $121.

You can expect mini candles behind these festive doors, each in a different holiday-inspired scent.

Available at Well.ca for $91.98.

Treat your hair to 12 days of TLC with this set, where you’ll unwrap a new hair-focused product every day, ranging from conditioners and masks to dry shampoos and hair perfumes. The whole thing’s packaged in a reusable box, too, so you’ll have a spot to hide your gifts.

Available at The Detox Market for $244.

This gift set includes 25 products spanning hair, skin, and body care, with some bath accessories thrown in, too.

Available on Amazon Canada for $140.