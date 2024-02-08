NewsVentureJobsMediaCanada

"Such a trash company": Bell Media slammed for axing 4,800 jobs, selling 45 radio stations

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
|
Feb 8 2024, 4:00 pm
"Such a trash company": Bell Media slammed for axing 4,800 jobs, selling 45 radio stations
Iryna Tolmachova/Shutterstock

Another year, another round of Bell Media layoffs.

BCE Inc. President and CEO Mirko Bibic announced in an open letter on Thursday that 4,800 jobs would be cut and that the company would sell 45 of its radio stations.

“Restructuring decisions are incredibly tough for all of us because it affects the people we work with and care about. We know these decisions are hardest on those leaving Bell,” he wrote.

He added that those impacted will be supported with fair severance packages, career transition services, and continued access to health benefits.

This comes less than a year after Bell Media had its last round of layoffs in June 2023, slashing 1,300 jobs.

Bibic explained that the company’s operating environment has become more complicated, and it faces regulatory challenges in a tough economy.

Canadians have been sounding off on social media with reactions ranging from sadness to frustration.

A majority of the comments pointed out how “ironic” it is that Bell Media layoffs usually happen after its annual mental health campaign, Bell Let’s Talk.

One X user says it has almost become “an annual tradition,” calling the telecom giant a “trash company.”

Others questioned Bibic’s business acumen.

And many who had personal experiences and ties with the company expressed solidarity with those losing their jobs.

Some listeners are looking on the bright side.

Of the 45 radio stations, 21 are in BC, 12 are in Ontario, seven are in Quebec, and five are in Atlantic Canada. A complete list of them can be found here.

With files from Imaan Sheikh

Isabelle DoctoIsabelle Docto
+ News
+ Venture
+ Jobs
+ Media
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop