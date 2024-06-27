Canadians will soon be able to fix their own iPhones

A new Apple service will not only save you a trip to the Genius Bar but also help iPhone-wielding Canadians save a good chunk of change.

What happened: The company is rolling out a self-service repair program that will make it easier and more affordable for Apple users to fix their own devices. The new service, which will come to Canada in early 2025, is part of a global push towards right-to-repair laws.

Following launches in the US and Europe, the program will offer parts and tool rentals so customers can repair devices as old as the iPhone 12.

A Canadian bill aimed at making repairs more accessible is currently making its way through the Senate, seen as the first step of a right-to-repair push in Ottawa.

Why it matters: Until recently, Apple made it virtually impossible to repair its devices on your own and has lobbied heavily against consumer-focused right-to-repair laws. It’s now shifting gears amid growing global pressure, a move that could have a domino effect on other companies.

Big picture: The next evolution of the right-to-repair movement, which the EU is already moving towards, is forcing manufacturers to actually design their products to be more durable and repairable in the first place. What a wild idea that seems like in 2024.

