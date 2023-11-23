Bath and Body Works is having a blowout Black Friday sale with free candles and more

Stock up on your candles, soaps and scents! Bath and Body Works is having a blowout Black Friday sale.

The popular retail chain’s Black Friday bonanza is happening right now, and the deals will help you check off your holiday gift list without breaking the bank.

Bath and Body Works is holding its much-anticipated buy-three-get-three-free sale on EVERYTHING in store — an event that happens only once a year.

You can mix and match your favourite products. Pick out a fragrance mist with a complementing three-wick candle and foaming hand soap — the lowest-priced items will be free.

Besides the buy-three-get-three-free deal, shoppers can also find amazing discounts. You can snag this limited edition gift bundle — originally priced at $119.95 — for $40 with any $40 purchase.

But you better get to a store fast — the Bath and Body Works Black Friday sale lasts for only two days from November 23 to 24.

