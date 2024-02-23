Multiple car brands have been recalled in Canada this week, with nearly 115,000 vehicles impacted.

On Friday, Volkswagen announced a massive recall impacting 86,308 vehicles across the country, including some Audi models. The recall applies to the 2019-20 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, the 2015-19 Golf SportWagen, and the 2015-20 Audi A3 sedan.

“The issue is with a suction jet pump seal located inside the fuel tank, which may allow fuel into the evaporative emissions (EVAP) system and possibly leak out of the charcoal canister,” a Volkswagen Canada spokesperson told Daily Hive via email.

There have been no known cases of fire, crashes, or injuries in Canada as a result of this issue to date, added the spokesperson.

Customers will be notified directly when the replacement part is available, and the suction jet pump inside the fuel tank will be replaced at no cost.

Volkswagen says any customers who experience issues with their fueling system before receiving their recall notice should contact their dealer directly.

Earlier this week, Toyota also announced it was conducting a safety recall on 28,061 model year 2023-2024 Toyota Tundra, Sequoia, and Lexus LX 600 vehicles in Canada for issues with their transmission systems.

According to Toyota, “certain parts of the transmission may not immediately disengage when the vehicle is shifted to the neutral position.”

This could allow some engine power to transfer to the wheels, resulting in the “vehicle to inadvertently creep forward at a low speed when it is on a flat surface and no brakes are applied, leading to an increased risk of a crash,” said the company.

Owners of all involved vehicles will be notified by late April 2024, and Toyota and Lexus dealers will update the software for the transmission at no cost to customers.

Drivers can check their vehicles’ recall status by visiting the Toyota or Lexus websites and entering their Vehicle Identification Numbers.