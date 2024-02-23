NewsVentureJobsMediaCanada

Vice Media to slash "several hundred" jobs and stop publishing on its website

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
Feb 23 2024, 7:27 pm
smoothsails/Shutterstock

Vice Media plans to stop publishing content on its website and will lay off several hundred staffers.

The news was shared by the company CEO Bruce Dixon in an internal memo sent to employees on Thursday. The memo was circulated on social media shortly after.

Dixon said the decision was made to align the publication’s “strategies to be more competitive in the long term.”

“We create and produce outstanding original content true to the Vice brand. However, it is no longer cost-effective for us to distribute our digital content the way we have done previously.”

Going forward, Vice will seek partnerships with “established media companies” to distribute its content online, as it fully transitions to a “studio model,” added Dixon.

Vice is also looking to sell Refinery29, a digital media and news website focusing on issues impacting young women. Dixon said more information about the status of Refinery29’s future would be announced in the coming weeks.

The memo provided some details about the mass layoffs, noting that employees impacted by the decision would notified about the next steps early next week.

“I know that saying goodbye to our valued colleagues is difficult and feels overwhelming, but this is the best path forward for Vice as we position the company for long-term creative and financial success,” wrote Dixon.

Following Thursday’s announcement, Vice employees and their fellow media colleagues quickly took to social media to express their dismay and sadness.

“This is curtains for me I’m afraid, after nine years,” wrote Tess Owen, a Vice senior reporter.

“…One thing I will say is that vice, to me, has always been about the work [and] the people who made the work”

Manisha Krishnan, an award-winning Canadian journalist with Vice, said she was “heartbroken” over the announcement.

Vice Media originated from Montreal-based Vice magazine, created by journalists Suroosh Alvi, Gavin McInnes, and Shane Smith.

At the peak of its success, the company was valued at US$5.7 billion but has been plagued with financial struggles over the past few years.

Last year, Vice Media reduced its global news team and ended its “Vice News Tonight” program.

Vice Media’s recent announcement follows a slew of cuts in the US and Canadian media industries.

Over the past few weeks, BuzzFeed, Business Insider, Sports Illustrated, CTV, and CBC confirmed layoffs impacting a significant portion of their workforces.

With files from Imaan Sheikh

