Over one million Toshiba laptop chargers are being recalled in Canada due to burn and fire hazards.

In a release, Health Canada said 1,289,270 affected chargers were sold in Canada at various retailers between April 1, 2008, and April 30, 2014.

The agency says the issue with the Toshiba laptop chargers stems from the flame retardant used in the manufacturing of the components, which could lead to the possibility of overheating or fire.

If you have one of the recalled chargers, Health Canada says you should immediately dispose of it and contact Dynabook Canada Inc (DCI), by telephone at 1-800-663-0378 between 9 am and 5 pm EST Monday to Friday, or by email. Customers will be eligible for a free AC replacement adapter.

Customers can also visit the company’s website for more information.

As of February 2, 2024, there have been no reports of incidents of injuries in Canada.

The recall also applies to Toshiba chargers in the US, as 15.5 million impacted AC Adapters were sold across the country.

There have been 679 reports of “potential” incidents and 43 reports of minor burns between 2010 and 2021 in the US as well.

This isn’t the only tech-related recall Health Canada has sent out in February.

Earlier this month, the agency issued a recall on 3,349 USB Charger Adapters with three USB ports sold on the Temu Canada website due to an electric shock hazard.