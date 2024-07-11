This Canadian city is among the world's top 10 places to travel in 2024

One Canadian city is among the top travel destinations for this year, and visiting this East Coast gem might encourage you to enjoy a slower-paced vacation.

Last year, the online travel guide Travel Lemming, which locals and experts run, released its top 50 places to visit in 2024.

The list was curated by Travel Lemming’s in-house travel experts and focused on destinations that embraced a slower and more sustainable pace of vacationing.

Travel Lemming noted that with the “pent-up wanderlust” of the post-pandemic years finally winding down, “2024 is the perfect time to slow it down a notch.”

The guide’s CEO, Nate Hake, said 2024 was the year travellers would choose immersive experiences over itineraries packed to the brim.

Taking first place on the list was Yucatán, Mexico.

Travel Lemming described Yucatán as the perfect escape from busy Cancun. Highlights include the colourful towns, beautiful underground swimming holes and beaches “free of tourists.”

Gizo, Solomon Islands, came in second, offering visitors an off-the-grid tropical vacation escape.

In third place was Stavanger, Norway, a remote Scandinavian city known for its stunning natural beauty.

Antigua, Guatemala, and Memphis, Tenessee, rounded out the top five spots.

There was one Canadian destination that cracked the top 10.

Travel Lemming named St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, the seventh best place to travel in 2024.

“Heartwarming locals welcome visitors to this colourful city in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. Explore historic sites, stunning landscapes, and waterfront eateries serving craft beer and seafood,” stated Travel Lemming.

The website noted the city’s craft beer scene and beautiful trails as highlights for visitors.

Top 10 places to travel in 2024

Yucatán, Mexico Gizo, Solomon Islands Stavanger, Norway Antigua, Guatemala Memphis, Tennesse Phú Quốc, Vietnam St. John’s, Canada Kodiak, Alaska Guatapé, Colombia Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Find the complete list here.

Do you want to travel to any of these spots this year? Let us know in the comments.

This article was originally published on November 20, 2023.