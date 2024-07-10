From lack of housing to the high cost of living, there are many reasons folks want to leave Canada, and one woman recently took to TikTok to explain why she doesn’t think she’ll ever come back home.

Jenni Shaw, a Canadian expat, said she would need to be dragged back to Canada “kicking and screaming” after moving to the Bahamas.

Shaw said she’s been living in the island country for almost two years because her husband is working there.

Shaw proceeded to provide a list of reasons as to why she wouldn’t want to move back to Canada anytime soon.

She starts by saying that driving is way better in the Caribbean country — for reasons you may not expect.

“It is so chaotic, it is so crazy, it is so unorganized and just, there’s no rules,” she explained.

For example, she said she’d been driving without licence plates for two months.

“Cops see us all the time, nobody cares. There are no rules to the road. Canada is so boring comparatively,” she continued.

“It is so entertaining driving here, there’s always something that is going to jump out at you. You have to be on your toes. You have to think. In Canada, you just follow the rules.”

Aside from the chaotic driving, Shaw notes that the lifestyle of the Bahamas simply can’t be beat.

“It is chill as f*ck here…Though, things don’t get done as fast, but it is super chill, and everybody is just … super warm, and kind, and awesome.”

The third reason she loves island life is the culture.

“As a Canadian, do we have culture? There’s no culture. It’s been repressed and dismissed, and now, what is there? Poutine and maple syrup.”

The TikToker’s comments were flooded with replies from folks sharing their opinions on her takes.

“We always say if you can drive here you can drive anywhere,” said one commenter.

“The accuracy level here is off the charts,” added another.

“Driving here is the worst stress level be on 100…but yes you’re absolutely right we love our culture!” stated one TikToker.

Many people also welcomed Shaw to their island home.

“Jenni, you’re officially our sister… we’re so happy to have you part of our Bahamian family,” wrote a commenter.

“Welcome home,” added another.

Shaw decided to make part two of her video after all the reactions to her first one.

While Canadians are known to be polite, Shaw noted they have nothing on Bahamians.

She goes on to mention how she appreciates the use of common courtesies like “please, thank you, ma’am, sir, good morning, good afternoon.”

“If you were going to go up to somebody in Canada on the streets of Toronto and say ‘Hey, good morning.’ They’d probably be like, ‘Do I know you?'”

Shaw added that the courtesy also extends to how people drive.

“This is why I love the organized chaos of the Bahamas driving because people just know it, and they get it, and they’re like, ‘We’re all in this together. Go on, be on your merry way.'”

Aside from the kindness, Shaw notes that the fresh fruits and the Bahamian sunsets are major upsides of living there.

“Being on a small island in the middle of an ocean … the view, the sunset. … Never, never, never will I get bored of that view. It is stunning. It is serene. It is relaxing. It is everything.”

For those considering moving to the Bahamas, it can be expensive, depending on where you relocate.

According to the 2024 Mercer Cost of Living report, the country’s capital, Nassau, is the ninth-most expensive city in the world.

There’s also been some controversy about the influx of expats relating to certain places, like Mexico.

Recently, TikToker Che Guerrero called out Canadians moving to Mexico for what he calls gentrifying communities.

What are your thoughts about Shaw’s observations? Let us know in the comments.