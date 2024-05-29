If you’ve watched Netflix’s newest docu-series, Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal, you’ve probably been left with your jaw on the floor. The series touches on everything from lying cheaters to a shady CEO to cyber criminals who exposed secrets that destroyed marriages. But there is one couple featured in the documentary in particular that has got the internet talking.

Heads up, if you haven’t watched yet, you’ve been warned that spoilers are ahead.

The three-part documentary follows the rise and fall of the Ashley Madison Agency, the Toronto-based online adultery website that was targeted at married people who wanted to have an affair.

The company was started in 2011 and charged a fee (but only for its male users) to connect with other married people who didn’t want to leave their marriage but wanted to cheat. The company promised it would keep all interactions discrete, claiming to use high-security measures.

When a dating site for extramarital affairs gets hacked, intimate data of millions of users is exposed, wrecking marriages and destroying lives. Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal is now streaming pic.twitter.com/5Im9NMUiqW — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) May 21, 2024

Ashley Madison grew in popularity but really took off when Noel Biderman became the company’s new CEO. Biderman and his childhood friend, Evan Back, took the adultery platform to the next level and boosted membership while gaining a lot of media attention, especially with its eyebrow-raising slogan: “Life is short. Have an affair.”

Watching the Ashley Madison doc and “Life is short. Have an affair” being an intriguing advertisement to people is perplexing me. — Jewel Wicker (@jewelwickershow) May 29, 2024

I’m watching that Ashely Madison doc and that guy who signed up simply cus he agreed that “life is short” and that means they were right abt “have an affair” is the dumbest man ever 💀 — Thursday 🍉 (@MYSTERIOUX_) May 27, 2024

I watched the Ashley Madison doc on Netflix last night . Really enjoyed it but their slogan….. ‘Life is short. Have an affair’ …..is diabolical 🤣 — Maria Mouskos (@Maria_Mouskos) May 24, 2024

While the media and the public heavily criticized Ashley Madison for encouraging dishonestly in relationships and potentially breaking up marriages, the popularity of the site continued to skyrocket.

In 2015, the platform claimed to have 37 million users in over 40 countries.

But soon, all of Ashley Madison’s success would come crashing down, exposing the lies and secrets of its users and the company.

In the same year, a group of hackers called The Impact Team broke into Ashley Madison’s database, threatening to publicly leak the identities and information of its users if it did not shut down its operations. It turned out that the company’s security measures weren’t so secure after all.

ashley madison’s security measures: pic.twitter.com/t6HBAPf9Pw — very online guy (@lovelucydacus) May 24, 2024

I’m so obsessed with the Ashley Madison documentary of men being like “I had no idea this would be the biggest mistake of my life” like oh? you thought cheating on your wife would be chill? yeah no i can’t believe this didn’t work out for you — SOPHIE (@sophievenz) May 23, 2024

watching this ashley madison doc and losing it men unhappy in their marriage their only options always seem to be: have an affair, kill their entire family or both never divorce lmfao its truly fascinating — what is it, THE BRAIDS?! (@marzdotgif) May 25, 2024

Ashley Madison called in a team of cyber security experts to determine who was behind the attack. However, the Impact Team remained true to its threats and released all of Ashley Madison’s data to the public and the media.

It was a complete disaster for the company and its thousands of users whose secrets were now exposed to the world.

The leaked data revealed many high-profile site users, including politicians and reality TV stars.

One of those exposed in the data breach was Sam Radar, and the documentary closely follows the story of him and his wife, Nia. While the series features a number of couples, Sam and Nia have really got the internet talking because of their rollercoaster relationship.

They married in their early 20s and lived a seemingly normal life in Texas. The couple grew their family, worked good jobs, and were devout Christians.

Their lives changed when they uploaded a video to YouTube of themselves singing “Love Is An Open Door,” the popular song from the hit Disney movie Frozen, to their daughter. The video went viral and began Sam and Nia’s journey of being social media influencers.

Their videos focused on their family and faith, but Sam was hiding a dark secret: he was one of Ashley Madison’s thousands of users.

Sam eventually fessed up to Nia about being on the site and being mentioned in the data leak, and their story took many twists and turns from there.

Somehow, despite Sam’s dishonesty, the couple is still together, and many who watched the documentary had a lot to say about them.

Watched the Ashley Madison thing on Netflix and honestly I’m more horrified by Sam and Nia — Rob Conery (@robconery) May 20, 2024

the Ashley Madison documentary… Nia baby your husband is a piece of shit😭 — lover girl ken (@fvckitskendeaux) May 23, 2024

Watching Sam & Nia clips on the Ashley Madison documentary pic.twitter.com/6W47rSS3p0 — 🧚🏾‍♀️Katanuh🍀 (@Katanuh_) May 21, 2024

the worst part about this ashley madison docuseries is finding out that sam and nia are still together……. GIRL STAND UP — brigid (@softsmiling) May 26, 2024

Lmaoo bro Sam & Nia on this Ashley Madison documentary are so cringy. He’s a narcissist and she’s insecure af. & They still together too 😩 — Destiny (@thedestinyj) May 18, 2024

sam & nia on this ashley madison documentary got me yelling at this tv 😫😫🫠🫠 — livvs (@fcknnliv_) May 16, 2024

This is literally the YouTuber husband in the Ashley Madison documentary 😭pic.twitter.com/tGsf3EQwXh — maryama harris 🇵🇸 (@itsalwaysmaryam) May 21, 2024

Oh my god no way! The good Christian vlogger dad who insisted he never cheated on his wife in the Ashley Madison docu actually *did* cheat on her? And did it a *lot*?! pic.twitter.com/vCXG9xS3h2 — Katie Sisneros (@katiesisneros) May 28, 2024

Can’t believe Nia forgave Sam. 🤦🏻‍♂️ #AshleyMadison — Drew Miller (@drewmiller) May 25, 2024

Nia saying she tried to be everything for Sam and the best wife and what was expected of her. And he still cheated cos he needed validation and had too much responsibilities. Ladies never ever do anything for a man honestly 😂 #ashleymadison — kat💋 (@beautyxoxluv) May 21, 2024

Sam and Nia have shared their thoughts about being featured in the documentary on their social media channels, and it seems that they’ve been enjoying the attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Rader (@niagirl9)

As for the fate of the Ashley Madison platform, the data breach did a number on the company.

CEO Noel Biderman was exposed as a cheater (no surprise there), and it turns out that the site never really had as many female users as it claimed. Many of the “women” that men were engaging with on the site were actually bots.

The documentary uncovers a lot more about Ashley Madison and the people who were named in the leak. There were enormous legal repercussions for the company, but it somehow continues to operate as an adultery site to this very day.

Have you watched the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.