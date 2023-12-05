Global Affairs confirms two Canadians have died in Antigua

Two Canadians have died in Antigua, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) has confirmed to Daily Hive.

Global Affairs spokesperson Grantly Franklin told us consular officials are providing consular assistance and support to the family of the deceased. They are in contact with local authorities to obtain additional information.

“Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed,” he concluded.

Antiguan news outlets have been reporting about a Canadian woman and her child being involved in a drowning accident. Still, GAC did not confirm if the two instances were linked.

The Antiguan Observer reported that a 37-year-old Canadian woman had drowned at Devil’s Bridge and that her five-year-old child was missing on Thursday.

“Emergency services, including the police and Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Coast Guard, are actively engaged in a search and rescue operation to find the child,” reads the November 30 report. It adds that her husband, also from Canada, “found himself in distress while attempting to rescue his wife and child.”

Another Canadian found dead in the Caribbean this month

Last week, Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in the Caribbean island nation of Dominica.

Langlois founded Softimage, a 3D computer graphics software used in iconic films like Star Wars, Jurassic Park, The Matrix, and Harry Potter.

His and Marchand’s charred remains were discovered on Friday, December 1, at 7 am in a burnt vehicle that police say matches the description of their car, reported local news outlet Dominica News Online.