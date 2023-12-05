Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in the Caribbean island nation of Dominica last week.

Langlois was the founder of Softimage, a 3D computer graphics software used in iconic films like Star Wars, Jurassic Park, The Matrix, and Harry Potter.

His and Marchand’s charred remains were discovered on Friday, December 1, at 7 am in a burnt vehicle that police say matches the description of their car, reported local news outlet Dominica News Online.

The report says “extreme fire conditions rendered the bodies unidentifiable,” so authorities relied on circumstantial evidence linking them to the missing couple.

Langlois and Marchand owned the Coulibri Ridge Eco Resort in Dominica.

The Daniel Langlois Foundation confirmed that they “died in tragic circumstances” last Friday near the resort.

Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge took to X to share her condolences.

“Daniel Langlois, a visionary in digital technologies and cinema, has left us,” she wrote. “His legacy reflects his innovative spirit. My thoughts are with his loved ones.🕊️”

Daniel Langlois, a visionary in digital technologies and cinema, has left us. His company Softimage created 3D images for films like @StarWars, leaving a lasting impact on generations. His legacy reflects his innovative spirit. My thoughts are with his loved ones.🕊️ — Pascale St-Onge (@PascaleStOnge_) December 3, 2023

Dominica Minister of Justice, Immigration and National Security Rayburn Blackmoore told Dominica News Online that three non-nationals and one Dominican are in police custody.

The deaths are being investigated as a suspected homicide, according to the news outlet.

“This type of terrible crime and the brutality in this crime is something we can’t ignore and we cannot allow those responsible to go unpunished,” stated Blackmoore.

“The government will provide the police force with all the resources needed to investigate this matter and to bring the perpetrators of this terrible crime to justice.”