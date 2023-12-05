Canadian financial intelligence unit slaps RBC with $7.4 million penalty

The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) has imposed a $7.4 million penalty on the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

The financial intelligence agency announced its decision to impose the administrative monetary penalty on Tuesday morning following a compliance examination in 2022.

The decision was initially made on November 3 after, according to FINTRAC, RBC did not comply with parts of Canadian regulations about money laundering and the Terrorist Financing Act.

FINTRAC says RBC failed to submit suspicious transaction reports that were “reasonable grounds to suspect that transactions were related to a money laundering offence.”

In addition, RBC did not provide information in the prescribed form and manner in the suspicious transaction reports and failed to keep written policies and procedures up to date.

In Canada, casinos, banks, real estate brokers and sales reps, money services businesses, and other similar business sectors are required to keep certain records, identify clients, maintain a compliance regime and report certain financial transactions to FINTRAC under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act.

The agency clarified that the fine on RBC was for administrative violations and not for criminal offences for money laundering or terrorist activity financing.

“FINTRAC will continue to work with businesses to help them understand and comply with their obligations under the Act,” said Sarah Paquet, FINTRAC director and CEO. “We will also be firm in ensuring that businesses continue to do their part, and we will take appropriate actions when they are needed.”

Since it gained the legal power to do so in 2008, FINTRAC has imposed over 125 penalties across several business sectors. In 2022–23 alone, the agency issued six notices similar to the one given to RBC, totalling $1,113,569 in fines.