Texas man gets 14 years in prison after exchanging nude images with Canadian minor

A Texas man has been sentenced in federal court to serve 14 years behind bars after he lured a 14-year-old Canadian via a popular online video game.

According to the US Department of Justice (DoJ), Jonathan Travis Flora from New Braunfels was 30 when he met the teen online in 2018.

“Knowing each other’s ages, the two held conversations that were often sexual in nature and exchanged nude photos and videos of themselves through gaming communication features as well as a phone messaging application,” the DoJ’s statement on the matter reads.

In March of the following year, he bought a cell phone with a Canadian area code and pretended to be the minor’s classmate to continue messaging them.

Only a month later — after the child’s father received an “unusually high” phone bill — things came to light.

The victim’s dad found that 2,000 text messages had been exchanged between her and Flora in just 15 days. Since the minor lives in Quinte West, Ontario, an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigation ensued, and Flora, now 35, was arrested on November 29.

In a December 5 release, Quinte West OPP said Flora has an outstanding warrant held for the following offences:

Possession of child pornography;

Transmit sexually explicit material to a person under 14 years of age;

Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age;

Makes, prints, publishes or possesses for the purpose of publication of child pornography;

Luring a person under 14 years of age by means of telecommunication.

“Preying on children will not be tolerated,” said US Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “This case reminds us that sexual predators can be found lurking in a multitude of places, including online video games.”

After 14 years in prison, he will see 15 years of supervised release for the receipt of child pornography.

The OPP says parents and caregivers should know what their children do online and speak to them about their safety. “Visit the Canadian Centre for Child Protection for information and resources,” it advises.