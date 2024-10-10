Auto worker celebrates third lottery win and plans to use prize to pay bills

For most people, one lottery win would be considered lucky, but an auto worker from Ontario is celebrating after hitting the jackpot for the third time.

Anthony Vento of Hamilton previously won $5,000 and $10,000 but his latest win is much bigger.

The 51-year-old said it was early in the morning when he decided to check his ticket on the OLG app.

“At first, I was confused by what I saw, so I checked the winning numbers on OLG.ca. That’s when the shock set in as I realized I had won $50,000,” he recalled.

He shared the news of his third win with his brother and a few friends who were “just as stunned as [he] was.”

“…But they were very happy,” added Vento.

With his third win, he plans on paying some bills and treating himself to some gifts.

He added that it’s still “unbelievable to have won such a large amount.”

Surprisingly Vento isn’t alone in winning the lottery more than once.

Recently, Vincent Charlemagne, a retiree who lives in Thornhill, Ontario, also won for the third time.

He first hit the jackpot back in 2013, winning a whopping $30.3 million. Then in 2021, he won $1 million. In August 2024, luck knocked on his door a third time with a $100,000 win.

Early this year, former senior mechanic Miroslaw Hawrylak won $50,000 on an Instant lottery ticket. The Ontario resident said he had also won $25,000 twice before.

In 2022, another Ontario resident was shocked to learn that he had won for the third time.

Jeffrey Gurczenski won $97,131.50 on the Poker Lotto and $10,000 in the lottery twice after playing Wheel of Fortune each time.

Vento’s winning ticket was purchased at On the Run on King Street West in Hamilton.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre.