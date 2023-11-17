Amazon is going to start selling cars — here's when Canadians could buy online

These days, you can buy almost anything on Amazon, and soon you’ll even be able to purchase a brand-new car.

The online retailer and tech giant announced on Thursday that it’s partnering with Hyundai to allow customers to purchase cars on its e-commerce site.

Amazon says the new system will allow customers to easily shop for their car online and have it delivered to their home via a local dealership.

Some exciting news for customers: https://t.co/Zxxvz11v5W will be launching online vehicle sales in the U.S. next year, starting with @Hyundai. Will be part of our strategic partnership with them to help make the buying experience easier, add the Alexa experience into their… — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) November 16, 2023

Customers will be able to search for cars based on model, trim, and colour and choose their financing and payment options on Amazon’s website.

Aside from its retail deal with Amazon, Hyundai said the next generation of its vehicles will be able to access Alexa hands-free in their cars, allowing them to play music, podcasts, and audiobooks; update their to-do lists; check their calendars; and control their smart home devices through the AI assistant.

“We’re excited to be working with Hyundai — the third-largest carmaker in the world and a leading innovator in the industry,” said Marty Mallick, Amazon’s vice president for worldwide business and corporate development, in a statement.

“Together, we will provide customers with more of the buying experiences they want — and support dealers with an efficient and effective selling platform.”

Customers will be able to purchase Hyundai vehicles on Amazon in the US starting in 2024.

The company plans to expand this shopping experience internationally but hasn’t shared when the option will be coming to Canada.

