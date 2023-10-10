Already looking to check off your holiday gift list? Amazon Prime Big Deal Days starts today, and you’re sure to save big.
Those who missed out on Amazon Prime Day in July are getting a second chance at adding some great deals to cart.
Prime Big Deal Days will offer savings on electronics, toys, home, fashion and Amazon devices.
You will need to be an Amazon Prime member if you want access to the sale, so make sure to sign up beforehand.
If you’re a seasoned member, the site will make it easier for you to find deals with personalized recommendations based on past purchases, searches and items saved to lists.
The sale begins on Tuesday, October 10 at 3 am EST and runs through Wednesday, October 11.
Here are the best deals to check out on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days today and tomorrow.
Electronics and Tech
- GoPro Black Bundle – Save up to 30% on select items
- TP Link – Save up to 20% on the TP Link Tapo Smart Cam
- Bose – Save up to 45% on select Bose items
- JBL – Save on select headphones and speakers from JBL
- Peloton – Save on select Peloton Bike, Bike Plus, and Accessories
Kitchen Appliances
- Nespresso – Save up to 47% on select Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machines
- Kitchen Favourites – Save up to 62% on select Kitchen favourites from Zwilling, Staub, and Henckels
- Shark – Save up to 50% on select Shark Air Purifiers, Vacuums, and Robotic Vacuums
- All-Clad – Save up to 47% on select T-Fal, Lagostina, and All-Clad cookware and kitchen appliances
- Cookware – Save up to 40% on select GreenPan Diamond items
- Starfrit – Save up to 45% on select Kitchen favourites from Starfrit
- NutriBullet 600 Superfood Nutrition Extractor, Blender, and Mixer System – Save up to 30%
- Simple Modern Drinkware – Save up to 30% on select items
- Galanz Retro Countertop Microwave Ovens – Save up to 30% on select items
- Toasters and Microwaves – Save up to 30% on select Comfee, Toshiba, and Midea microwaves, toaster ovens, and more
- Ninja – Save up to 33% on select Ninja Air Fryers, Blenders, Waffle Makers, and more
- Philips – Save up to 43% on select Philips Airfryers, Espresso Machines, and more
- Newell – Save up to 30% on select kitchen items
- Cuisinart – Save up to 30% on select Cuisinart kitchen appliances
- Panasonic – Save up to 30% on select Panasonic microwave ovens, rice cookers, and more
- KitchenAid – Save up to 40% on select appliances
- SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker – Save up to 30% on select items
- Vitamix – Save up to 35% on select Vitamix Blenders
General Appliances
- iRobot – Save up to 40% on select floorcare items
- Vacuums and Dehumidifiers – Save up to 30% on select items from Eureka and Midea
Luggage and Accessories
- Samsonite – Save up to 50% on select items
- Travel Favourites – Save up to 40% on select items from Travelpro, Swissgear, and Atlantic
Toys
- Mattel – Save up to 29% on select toys from Barbie, MegaBloks, and more
- Hasbro – Save up to 30% on select toys from Nerf, Play-Doh, and more
Fashion
- Adidas – Save up to 30% on select Adidas shoes and apparel
- The Drop – Save up to 25% on select Amazon-exclusive apparel, shoes, accessories, and handbags
- Amazon Essentials – Save up to 20% on select fashion items from Amazon Brands
- Watches – Save up to 15% on select watches from Timex, Citizen, Fossil, and More
- Luxottica – Save on select items from Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa, and Persol Polarized Sunglasses
Sporting Goods
- Callaway Golf – Save up to 15% on select items
Kids
- Roots Kid’s Backpacks – Save up to 40% on select items
- Cybex Stroller – Save up to 25% on select items
- Graco Baby Products – Save up to 30% off select items