Ikea hilariously responds to Balenciaga selling towel skirt for over $900

Balenciaga has been hilariously trolled by Ikea for selling a household item for over $900.

The fashion house recently revealed its Spring 2024 collection, and included in the lineup is a bathroom staple — a towel.

But not just any towel — a towel shaped into a skirt.

According to an Instagram post on Wednesday, the towel skirt is unisex and has an adjustable belt with a hidden buckle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balenciaga (@balenciaga)

The towel skirt in beige is selling for a questionable $925 on Balenciaga’s site.

According to the description, it’s made of terry cotton with the brand’s logo embroidered on the front. It’s also made in Italy, if that justifies the price for you.

Of course, the internet had a lot to say about this.

“My dad wears this everyday in the morning,” commented one person on Instagram.

“Would look nice with some crocs,” added another.

But the most iconic response by far is from Ikea.

The big box furniture store’s UK Instagram page posted a tongue-in-cheek spoof of the fashion brand’s towel skirt.

“Introducing the new VINARN Towel Skirt,” reads the caption. “A 2024 Spring fashion essential.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IKEA UK (@ikeauk)

And it’s about $900 cheaper than Balenciaga’s at just £16 (C$27), making it the perfect dupe.

“Well played Ikea! I’m gonna buy one of these!” commented one person.

Do you think the common bath towel will actually become the newest fashion trend? Let us know in the comments.