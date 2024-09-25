Amazon garage delivery comes to Canada, but some reviews are concerning

Amazon Prime members in Canada now have the option to have their packages dropped off inside their garages.

The e-commerce site announced on Monday that the Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery is now available in Canada.

This means eligible Prime members with a compatible myQ Smart Garage can receive packages inside their garage for convenience and added security.

Amazon says this new feature can help protect your packages from weather damage and theft, ensure fragile orders are kept safe, and offer the ability to receive orders inside, whether you’re home or away.

“At Amazon, we’re obsessed with making deliveries more convenient for our customers,” said Kaushik Mani, director of Amazon Key, in a statement.

“After delighting Prime members with more than 60 million convenient and secure deliveries inside garages in the US, we are thrilled to now offer this service to our members in Canada.”

The company says the new delivery feature is now available in over 1,700 cities, towns, and neighbourhoods across Canada.

How the Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery works

According to the e-commerce site, the new feature works with myQ Smart Garage tech to verify delivery drivers and provide temporary, one-time access to customers’ garages so packages can be placed securely inside.

Prime members can start using Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery today by following these easy steps:

Get myQ connected

Look at your current garage door opener to see if it already has myQ technology

If you see a myQ logo and a WiFi logo, or “powered by myQ” on your garage door opener, download the myQ app and follow the steps to connect your garage door opener(s) to the myQ app

Next, link your myQ account to Amazon Key in the Amazon shopping app and turn on Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery

Finally, add items to your cart and select In-Garage Delivery at checkout. Amazon Key will take care of the rest

To use this delivery feature, you must purchase the myQ Smart Garage Control device.

Concerned customers

While the company promises a safe delivery with a temporary access code and delivery driver verification, it’s understandable to be worried about letting a stranger into your garage.

Amazon has announced their Key In Garage Delivery system allowing them to open your garage door and drop your package inside so porch pirates don’t steal your shit. Does anyone feel comfortable allowing Amazon drivers inside their garage? I’m sure they’ll have some video… — ɪɴꜰʟᴜᴇɴᴛɪᴀʟ ꜰɪɢᴜʀᴇ (@Infl_Figure) September 9, 2024

Some customers in the US who have used the feature shared some insightful reviews for Canadians who might be considering using it.

The garage delivery was a jump scare for one person because they forgot it was scheduled.

When you forgot you had an Amazon garage delivery scheduled so you run down two flights of stairs with your shotgun in tow bc you thought someone was trying to f*ck around and find out🫣🫠🤦🏿‍♀️🤣 — Not Kiesha from The Chi (@iLoveBeingBLK) September 23, 2024

Another customer alleges that an Amazon delivery driver entered their garage illegally after they turned in-garage delivery off.

“Police report will be filed today. @myQConnect we seem to have a serious issue here with how you are enabling this,” reads a post on X from September 8.

So this week, with in garage delivery turned OFF (so @amazon did not have permission) they illegally entered our garage. Police report will be filed today. @myQConnect we seem to have a serious issue here with how you are enabling this. https://t.co/5rPqBircIT — JD Sabrent (@Derek_is_Eric) September 8, 2024

Amazon Help replied to the customer, asking them to contact the e-commerce site over DM.

Another customer had some minor feedback.

Amazon… I appreciate the in garage delivery, but, can y’all set it on the side of the garage or by the door inside rather than dead center where I will back over it if not rid the backup cam? pic.twitter.com/f8WzwjNfKi — Jason (@dogdadCA) August 30, 2024

However, this review on Reddit from a year ago insists that the feature is safe.

“I’ve had MANY Key deliveries and watched them on security cams, and they don’t monkey around,” they replied to a concerned customer.

Amazon Canada told Daily Hive over email that it takes customer privacy and security “extremely seriously.”

“We designed Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery with multiple layers of protection and ensure customers always have control,” said a spokesperson.

That includes giving delivery drivers time-bound access to garages during the delivery window. The company added that access codes and keys are never shared with drivers.

“Drivers go through comprehensive education, and for each delivery, Amazon verifies the driver, package, and package location via multi-step authentication before granting them temporary, one-time access to customers’ garages,” explained the spokesperson.

Would you use this new Amazon Canada delivery feature? Let us know in the comments.