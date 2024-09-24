CTV National News has issued an official apology to the Conservative Party of Canada and its leader, Pierre Poilievre, for airing a clip that was “taken out of context” earlier this week.

The clip in question aired during the September 22 broadcast and involved footage of Poilievre speaking about the recent non-confidence motion he put forward against Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party.

CTV said the clip “left viewers with the impression the Conservative non-confidence motion was to defeat the Liberals’ dental care program. In fact, the Conservatives have made it clear the motion is based on a long list of issues with the Liberal government including the carbon tax.”

It added that a “misunderstanding during the editing process resulted in the misrepresentation.”

“We regret this report went to air in the manner it did,” concluded CTV’s official statement.

CTV News anchor Omar Sachedina also recited the apology on air last night.

The September 22 broadcast for CTV National News is no longer available on its website.

Poilievre, Conservative Party members respond to CTV

The clip has received criticism online from members of the Conservative Party.

Sebastian Skamski, director of media relations for Poilievre, posted further comments and a letter he sent to CTV about the clip on X.

Skamski’s letter outlines the newscast transcript, which makes it appear that Poilievre’s comments about putting forward a non-confidence motion were tied to Canada’s Dental Care Plan.

However, the four-second clip of the Conservative leader stating, “That’s why we need to put forward a motion,” was taken from a media scrum on September 18, where Poilievre spoke about needing a “carbon tax election.”

Skamski also included a clip from that scrum and how CTV used it in its newscast.

Not only is @PierrePoilievre’s quote clearly about the carbon tax (cut from CTV’s broadcast), @CTVNews bizarrely manipulated it. Real quote: “That’s why it’s time to put forward a motion for a carbon tax election.” CTV fabrication: “That’s why we need to put forward a motion.” pic.twitter.com/4ZNvYoRNnh — Sebastian Skamski (@Skamski) September 23, 2024

Conservative MP and former leader of the party Andrew Scheer shared his response to CTV’s apology.

“When you cut and splice parts of separate sentences to fabricate an entirely made-up one, that’s not taking it out of context,” he stated on X.

“That’s deliberately broadcasting something that never happened. @CTVNews lied to Canadians.”

When you cut and splice parts of separate sentences to fabricate an entirely made-up one, that’s not taking it out of context. That’s deliberately broadcasting something that never happened. @CTVNews lied to Canadians. https://t.co/1GfolHtKdT — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) September 23, 2024

Poilievre also posted his response, claiming that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “protects the company against real and complete competition to gain favourable coverage on CTV.”

Daily Hive reached out to the Office of the Prime Minister (PMO) for comment about Poilievre’s claims.

“We will leave fighting with the media to the Conservative politicians,” stated Mohammad Hussain, lead press secretary for the PMO.

“Instead of whining about bad media coverage, the Conservatives should grow up”

Daily Hive has contacted Bell and the Conservative Party for further comment.