If you’ve been looking to relocate to a city in Canada, you’re likely looking for a place that offers affordability and a good quality of life.

While those places may come far and few between, there’s still hope according to a study released by Quebec-based moving service company Moving Waldo, which highlights the best places to live in Canada.

“Lots of families are looking for a place that is safe and affordable to move to, making the bigger cities less attractive to many. These smaller cities and towns offer outstanding quality of life for those looking for a fresh start,” noted the company.

The cities and towns that made this list were ranked based on quality of life, safety, and affordability.

Other factors considered include job opportunities, the quality of education, public transportation availability, environmental cleanliness, and the availability of recreational facilities and parks.

Here is Moving Waldo’s latest ranking of the best places to live in Canada.

7. Durham Region, Ontario (Oshawa/Whitby/Ajax)

Crime Severity Index: 44.44

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,707

Average cost to buy a property: $1,097,300

Ontario’s Durham Region has plenty to offer, including waterfront views, green spaces, and beaches. It’s relatively safe but is a bit on the pricier side when looking to purchase a home. However, Moving Waldo notes that its overall quality of life has been enticing for folks moving from Toronto. “Overall, Durham Region blends safety, convenience, and a relaxed lifestyle, making it an attractive place to live,” says Moving Waldo.

6. Fredericton, New Brunswick

Crime Severity Index: 101.5

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,250

Average cost to buy a property:$308,300

The capital of New Brunswick is known for its local charm, history, and overall sense of community connection. A large part of the population speaks French; however, English is also regularly spoken. Folks looking to relocate don’t need to worry too much about language unless they’re working a government job.

5. Oak Bay, BC

Crime Severity Index: 29.64

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $2,244

Average cost to buy a property: $872,600

This BC municipality located on Vancouver Island is a stunning place to live, specifically for those who enjoy nature.

It also offers a good selection of schools and is a relatively safe community, adding to its appeal.

4. Lévis, Quebec

Crime Severity Index: 29.52

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment:$1,388

Average cost to buy a property: $533,100

If you’re a lover of the outdoors, Lévis is the place for you. This community is located just outside Quebec City and is close to three national parks that offer camping and hiking.

If you’re considering a move to Lévis, knowledge of basic French is highly recommended.

3. LaSalle, Ontario

Crime Severity Index: 29.10

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment:$1,424

Average cost to buy a property: $983,855

With a low crime severity index, beautiful parks and bike paths, and fun community events, LaSalle is a safe and charming place for folks looking to raise a family.

It’s about 20 minutes from the bigger city of Windsor, meaning you’re not too far from accessing amenities.

2. Wellington County, Ontario

Crime Severity Index: 27.37

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $2,115 (Centre)

Average cost to buy a property: $533,100 (North)

A major appeal to living in Wellington County is its convenient location, as city centres like Brampton, Mississauga, Kitchener, and downtown Toronto are all close. However, owning a car is important because Wellington County doesn’t have the best transit system. Wellington County received high marks for having a low crime severity index and pristine parks, making it a great place to safely enjoy outdoor adventures.

1. Calgary, Alberta

Crime Severity Index: 72.47

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,841

Average cost to buy a property: $588,600

Calgary has come out as Moving Waldo’s top pick for the best place to live in Canada. The moving company says the Alberta hot spot is safer than many other large cities, and has an in-demand job market. The city is also a fun place to live, offering residents several fun events and festivals, as well as the opportunity to cheer on the Calgary Flames.

Another major plus of living in Calgary is that you’re only one hour and 20 minutes away from Banff, which Moving Waldo describes as “one of the most beautiful places on Earth.”

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre