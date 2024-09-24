What’s your favourite birthday celebration spot? One Canadian lottery player made his big day extra special by claiming a life-changing prize.

Ollwin E. Browne is a retiree who lives in the Montérégie region of Quebec. Several months ago, Browne, who has been retired for a few years, bought a Lotto Max ticket.

At the time, the jackpot was worth $65 million, and eight Maxmillions prizes were also up for grabs. Three months later, Browne decided to validate his ticket and discovered he had a winner: he was one of the two Quebec lottery players who won a $1 million Maxmillions prize in the May 17 draw.

He recalled rushing home to share the news with his loved ones.

“I don’t know how I made it home!” recalled Browne.

He’ll likely remember his 77th birthday since he celebrated the day by heading to the Loto-Québec office to claim his $1 million cheque.

He said he already has plans for his life-changing windfall: he will pay his mortgage and renovate his house. He also wants to use the money to spoil his family and donate to a cause dear to his heart.

Browne’s winning ticket was purchased at Dépanneur Général Rive-Sud at 5645 Boulevard Grande-Allée in Brossard. The retailer will receive a 1% commission of $10,000.

The last time someone won the Lotto Max jackpot was on September 17, when a winner from Ontario and Quebec split the record-breaking $80 million jackpot.

Quebec resident Bernard Morissette is now $40 million richer after playing the Lotto Max for years. He recalls buying a ticket at the last minute the night of the draw and getting a call from a Loto-Québec office the following day.

Morissette immediately yelled out to his wife: “Rachel! We won $40 million!” Read the full story here.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.