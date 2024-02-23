Alberta town votes to ban rainbow flags and crosswalks

A town in central Alberta has said yes to allowing a bylaw that will ban rainbow flags and crosswalks in the town.

Residents of Westlock voted yesterday in favour of the proposed Crosswalk and Flagpole Bylaw, which now forbids the Town from flying non-governmental flags on municipal flagpoles or painting local crosswalks in a manner other than in a white, laddered pattern.

The plebiscite resulted from a resident-initiated petition brought before the town council last October.

In line with the provincial Municipal Government Act, the council was required to either pass the Crosswalk and Flagpole Bylaw or refer it to a binding community vote. Stating opposition to the proposed bylaw, the council referred it to a plebiscite, at which time residents were asked the following question:

“Do you agree that: Only Federal, Provincial and Municipal flags may be flown on flagpoles on Town of Westlock municipal property, all crosswalks in the Town of Westlock must be the standard white striped pattern between two parallel white lines, and the existing rainbow-coloured crosswalk in the Town of Westlock be removed.”

You might also like: Booked with Lynx Air? Here's what you should know before the airline ceases operations

Millennials dethrone baby boomers as the largest generation in Canada

"Embarrassed for them": Argument in Canadian McDonald's drive-thru goes viral

The majority of voters responded with a yes vote to the proposed question; however, the town’s council was no fan of it.

“Council did not support the proposed Crosswalk and Flagpole Bylaw, as we felt it went against our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion,” said Mayor Jon Kramer in a news release.

“This plebiscite is binding, and as such, the bylaw does restrict how we are able to show this commitment. However, we will continue to find ways to embrace those in our community who need a helping hand, including marginalized groups. We know the Town of Westlock is a welcoming community, and that will not change.”

The town’s chief administrative officer also thanked the community for participating in the vote and the town’s staff who “ensured this was a seamless process from start to finish.”

Westlock Town Council set a date last November for the municipal plebiscite to decide how best to move forward with the proposed “Crosswalk and Flagpole Bylaw,” put before the council as a result of a petition.

Westlock has a population of just over 4,900 residents, per the 2021 Canadian census.