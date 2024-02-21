Millennials dethrone baby boomers as the largest generation in Canada

It’s a change for the face of Canada, with the millennial generation nabbing the top spot as the largest generation in the country, dethroning the baby boomer generation.

According to new data released Wednesday by Statistics Canada, on July 1, 2023, the millennial generation (born between 1981 and 1996) comprised a greater number of people in the population than the baby boomer generation (born between 1946 and 1965).

It’s a title the baby boomer generation has held in the country for the past 65 years, becoming the largest in the population in 1958, seven years before the last baby boomer was even born.

The new numbers also revealed that millennials aren’t the only generation seeing some gains in their demographic weight — from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023, Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2012) became the third-largest generation in Canada, even surpassing Generation X (born between 1966 and 1980).

Statistics Canada added that Generation X, whose members were born during a period of sharply declining fertility, will never be the largest generation in Canada.

Millennials in Canada better enjoy the crown while they can because according to the latest population projections, Generation Z could overtake millennials in numbers between 2038 and 2053.

The surge in the millennial and Generation Z populations is largely due to an influx of permanent and temporary immigrants, many of whom are millennials or Generation Z, according to Statistics Canada.

A smaller reason for the baby boomer share of Canada’s population is also attributable to the aging of older generations.