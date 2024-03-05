The best places in Canada to book an Airbnb to view the ultra-rare total solar eclipse

Looking for the perfect place to witness this year’s ultra-rare total solar eclipse? Airbnb has some amazing recommendations for skygazers.

According to the company’s latest report, the upcoming total solar eclipse in April is heavily dictating 2024 spring travel trends.

Airbnb data revealed that there has been a 300% increase in searches for stays along the solar eclipse path of totality in Canada.

“Skies are set to darken for up to 268 seconds when the total solar eclipse stretches across North America on April 8 – and new insights reveal that many Canadian cities along the eclipse’s path rank as top trending destinations for travellers,” reads the report.

The hype makes sense since this will be the last total solar eclipse for 20 years.

According to Airbnb, Montreal and the Niagara Region are the two most booked destinations for the eclipse across all of North America. They join other cities like Austin, Texas, Mazatlan, Mexico, and San Antonio, Texas.

Rounding out the most-booked Canadian cities are Hamilton and Kingston, Ontario.

If you still haven’t booked a viewing spot, don’t worry. Airbnb says more than 50% of listings along the eclipse’s path are up for grabs as of February 25.

The company adds that thousands of new hosts will welcome guests to help meet demand, offering over 18 times the number of listings compared to traditional hotels along the eclipse’s path of totality in Canada.

If you want to witness the eclipse for the longest amount of time, Sherbrooke, Quebec, is the place to book. The city offers the longest duration under totality, with 206 seconds, followed by Miramichi, New Brunswick, and Alberton, Prince Edward Island.

Airbnb recommends this charming listing on the Miramichi River as an option for eclipse viewing.

The last time a total eclipse darkened the province was February 26, 1979, when portions of Northern Ontario were briefly blacked out by the Moon’s transit between the Sun and Earth.

Before you go racing to stare skyward or point your cameras at the eclipse, experts warn that it is not safe to look directly at the Sun without the use of eye protection designed for solar viewing.

NASA recommends amateur eclipse-watchers pick up widely available specialized “eclipse glasses” or use indirect methods like a pinhole projector to prevent damage to the eyes.

You can view more recommended Airbnb listings for eclipse viewing here.

With files from blogTO’s Jack Landau