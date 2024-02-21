Canadians are still forging ahead with their vacation plans despite the rising costs of travel, according to a new report.

The Blue Cross Travel Study comprised several survey questions to get a pulse on how Canadians feel about travel in the coming year.

The insurance provider found Canadians spent an average of $4,200 on their last vacation and a majority of survey-takers (94%) found that the price of travel is on the rise.

Inflation has been also heavy on the minds of Canadians as over two-thirds of respondents (69%) said that it impacted their travel plans in 2023.

Despite travel not being cheap, the majority (79%) of those surveyed said they’re still planning a trip outside their province or territory this year.

Instead of blowing their travel budget on luxury accommodations and swanky excursions, Canadians are finding more creative and cost-effective ways to see the world, including eco-tourism and solo travel.

The majority of Canadians surveyed (82%) said they’re interested in ecotourism and over one-quarter said they either have taken or are planning to take an eco-tourism trip.

Younger Canadians are also getting savvier with how they balance work and travel, as 50% of Gen Z respondents said they have or are planning to move provinces or countries for a few months compared to 38% of millennials and 12% of boomers.

Travel doesn’t come without delays. From cancelled flights to waiting hours on the tarmac, there have been a myriad of reports of disruptions that have left passengers feeling frustrated.

The survey found that younger Canadians are more likely to experience travel disruptions and delays, as 78% of Gen Z and 64% of millennial travellers said they’ve been involved in a travel-related incident compared to 56% of boomers.

Younger jet setters are also more like to play fast and loose when it comes to purchasing travel insurance, noted Blue Cross, with 47% of Gen Z respondents saying they never bought insurance because “they think nothing bad will happen.”

Overall, Blue Cross Canada stated that most Canadians are looking forward to a getaway because it allows for time to recharge and improves overall mental health.

