Moving to Mexico is looking pretty good with these YVR flights under $250

Canada’s increasing cost of living has led to an unexpected trend – Canadians are moving to Mexico. Between the cheaper housing and opportunities for sunbathing, Mexico has become the new dream for those struggling with affordability in Canada.

Sadly, for those looking to move, there’s the caveat of flight costs. But despair no longer.

We’ve rounded up some of the best flight deals to various locations in Mexico from Vancouver International Airport, and it looks like you can live out your dream life in Mexico without the move breaking the bank. Of course, these flight deals are one-way for those looking to settle down.

Mexico City from $249

Why not go straight to the capital city of Mexico? Expedia is offering one-way flights to Mexico from YVR for just $249. You may have to stop in the US before you arrive at your destination, but that’s a small price to pay for the great price of the trip.

Cancún from $219

If you’re looking for the full beach experience in your move to Mexico, then Cancún is the destination for you. Flights on Expedia go from just $219 to get to the idyllic location, and that includes direct trips. What a steal of a deal.

Puerto Vallarta from $167

A flight deal to Mexico under $200 is almost unheard of. Well, not anymore. You can fly directly to Puerto Vallarta for prices starting at $167 to enjoy the gorgeous beaches and dance your worries away with its iconic nightlife scene.

Guadalajara from $154

Guadalajara is the perfect destination for you if you love exploring historic sites. One-way flights to this city typically cost around $300, which is still a great deal, but Expedia has flights going for as cheap as $154 if you fly out at the end of May or early June.

San José del Cabo from $197

This picture-perfect city of sandy beaches and outdoor adventures has one-way flight deals from just $197. The only caveat is that you might need to do a long layover in Calgary, but just remember that the end destination is worth it.