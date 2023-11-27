Air Transat's Cyber Monday sale has arrived with up to 50% off on vacation packages

If you’re looking to escape the Canadian winter, Air Transat is having a Cyber Monday sale with amazing deals on sunny getaways.

The airline is currently running a 24-hour Cyber Monday sale, offering travellers up to 50% off on vacation packages.

You can get the major discount on Air Transat all-inclusive packages for trips between now and June 30, 2024.

Lounge by the pool in Cayo Coco, Cuba, for a seven-day all-inclusive stay for just $730.

Or, if you prefer a trip to Paris, the carrier also has a package for just over $1,500 to the city of love.

For travellers who aren’t necessarily looking for the whole package, the airline also has a Cyber Monday sale on flights.

Canadians can get 30% off on flights to the Caribbean, US, Europe, or within Canada if they use the promo code CYBER30 when booking online.

The offer is available for departures between November 27, 2023, and June 15, 2024.

This deal is applicable to all Air Transat fare classes like eco-budget, eco-standard, eco-flex, club-standard, and club-flex.

However, you won’t be able to use the promo code on these blackout dates: Travel between December 15, 2023, and January 7, 2024.

Both the flight and vacation package deals end at 11:59 pm ET today, so snag them while you can!

