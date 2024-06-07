"Air Canada? Dog sh*t!" Popular streamer Kai Cenat slams airline for missed flight

Popular streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat is furious with Air Canada after he says he missed a connecting flight due to delays.

Cenat ranted to his viewers about the experience during a Twitch stream on Wednesday.

“First of all, Air Canada? Dog Sh*t!” he told his subscribers.

He also detailed the story in a vlog shared on YouTube last Sunday. Cenat was embarking on a trip to Taiwan to attend his friend Ray’s graduation.

“Everything literally went left,” he says in the vlog of him stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport. “I was having a great day… I came straight to my flight on time. The flight got delayed.”

Cenat says his flight from Atlanta to Toronto was delayed for three hours, taking off at midnight instead of what he said was supposed to be a 9 pm flight.

“They f**king delayed my original flight so that it overlapped with my next flight, and my next flight was getting ready to take off,” he added on the Twitch stream.

The YouTuber says his connecting flight was supposed to take off at around 1:40 am, but his flight from Atlanta arrived at 1 am.

He goes on to describe a conversation with an Air Canada flight attendant as he tried to ask for permission to deplane first in order to try and catch the flight.

“I say ‘My flight’s about to take off is it okay if I exit early, is it possible for you guys to let me exit first?'” he recalled. “She said, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no I cannot. I cannot. I cannot. I cannot. No, I cannot.”

In the YouTube video, Cenat describes his mad dash through Pearson in an attempt to catch the flight.

“I’m running around in f**king circles. I get to my gate, everything’s closed, come back at 3 am,” he said.

At one point, realizing he is in the 6ix, the streamer attempts to call Drake but is met with a voice message that the phone number isn’t assigned.

Eventually, Cenat could speak with an Air Canada service agent at the airport who helped him find his luggage and book another flight.

Unfortunately, the streamer has made up his mind about the airline.

“I’m never flying Air Canada again,” he told his viewers on Twitch.

Depending on where he was sitting, hopefully Cenat was able to take advantage of the complimentary beer and wine Air Canada began offering in its economy cabins.

Daily Hive has requested comment from the Canadian airline regarding Cenat’s experience.

Have you had any frustrating experiences flying with any Canadian carrier? Email us at [email protected] to share your story.