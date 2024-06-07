"Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White shares emotional farewell message with Pat Sajak

It’s a sad day for Wheel of Fortune fans. Host Pat Sajak is spinning the wheel one last time in his final episode tonight.

Last June, the long-time host announced that he would retire after the gameshow’s 41st season.

Ahead of the finale, Sajak’s partner in spin, Vanna White, shared an emotional farewell message with her co-worker and friend.

The goodbye, which was aired on Thursday night’s episode and posted on YouTube, has already received over 300,000 views.

“I can’t believe that tomorrow is our last show together. I don’t know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I’m going to try,” White began.

She went on to thank Sajak for making her feel confident and comfortable when she first started co-hosting in 1982.

White reminisced about their memories on and off television, including travelling all over the world for Wheel of Fortune, eating hundreds of meals, and watching their children grow up together.

“We’ve laughed. We’ve cried. We’ve celebrated. Oh gosh,” she said, holding back tears. “What an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had. And I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you.”

White added that she knows Sajak, who she considers a brother and a “true lifelong friend,” will be close by despite no longer hosting alongside her on Wheel of Fortune.

“I love you, Pat,” she ends the video message.

When the camera cuts back to White and Sajak in the studio, the 77-year-old host can be heard saying, “Oh my!”

The pair exchange a warm hug as the audience applauds.

If you want to cry, watch the full video below.

Shortly after Sajak announced his retirement, Ryan Seacrest revealed that he would be taking over as host of the iconic game show.

“I am truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest posted on X.

“Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

On Friday, Sajak shared a short and simple message of gratitude on X.

Thank you all so very much. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 7, 2024

How are you feeling about no longer seeing Sajak on your TV screen? Let us know in the comments.