Vancouver man found among those killed by Hamas in Israel

It’s now been confirmed that Ben Mizrachi of Vancouver has been found dead in Israel after attending a music festival.

A tweet from Vancouver-Granville MP Taleeb Noormohamed confirms the heartbreaking news.

Heartbreaking news: A wonderful young man from my riding of #VanGran – Ben Mizrachi – was found amongst those murdered by Hamas terrorists. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his family, his friends, loved ones & the community. May his memory be a blessing. — Taleeb Noormohamed 🇨🇦 (@Taleeb) October 10, 2023

His death was also confirmed in a Facebook post from King David High School.

On Saturday, the school, based in Vancouver, shared a Facebook post that said one of its alums was missing.

“Please say extra prayers for King David alumnus, Ben Mizrachi, Class of 2018, who was attending an event in the South and is missing,” the Facebook post reads.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs confirmed the post, adding, “Members of the organized Jewish community have been in touch with the family and are supporting them; his family has asked for privacy and we are respecting that.”

According to Global Affairs, 1,419 Canadians are registered with the Registration of Canadians Abroad in the State of Israel as of Sunday afternoon, and 492 Canadians are registered in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. However, more Canadians outside the country may not have registered with the service.

Canada unequivocally condemns Hamas’ terrible attacks against Israel. This evening, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is joining Canadians at a solidarity gathering for Israel and delivering remarks. Watch live: https://t.co/61niG6cZQr pic.twitter.com/fDh8jpcHx9 — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) October 9, 2023

On Saturday, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the country is at war after militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip fired thousands of rockets and Hamas fighters infiltrated the border in several locations.

With files from Daily Hive Staff