Vancouver man found among those killed by Hamas in Israel

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
Oct 10 2023, 3:02 pm
Ben Mizrachi (King David High School)

It’s now been confirmed that Ben Mizrachi of Vancouver has been found dead in Israel after attending a music festival.

A tweet from Vancouver-Granville MP Taleeb Noormohamed confirms the heartbreaking news.

His death was also confirmed in a Facebook post from King David High School.

On Saturday, the school, based in Vancouver, shared a Facebook post that said one of its alums was missing.

“Please say extra prayers for King David alumnus, Ben Mizrachi, Class of 2018, who was attending an event in the South and is missing,” the Facebook post reads. 

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs confirmed the post, adding, “Members of the organized Jewish community have been in touch with the family and are supporting them; his family has asked for privacy and we are respecting that.”

According to Global Affairs, 1,419 Canadians are registered with the Registration of Canadians Abroad in the State of Israel as of Sunday afternoon, and 492 Canadians are registered in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. However, more Canadians outside the country may not have registered with the service.

On Saturday, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the country is at war after militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip fired thousands of rockets and Hamas fighters infiltrated the border in several locations. 

With files from Daily Hive Staff

