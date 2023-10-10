Air Canada takes pilot out of service after "unacceptable" posts

Air Canada says it has taken one of its pilots out of service after they made “unacceptable” posts on social media.

In a statement published on X on Tuesday, Air Canada said it was “taking this matter very seriously” and the pilot was “taken out of service on Monday, October 9.”

We are aware of the unacceptable posts made by an Air Canada pilot. We are taking this matter very seriously, and he was taken out of service on Mon, Oct. 9. We firmly denounce violence in all forms. — Air Canada (@AirCanada) October 10, 2023

“We firmly denounce violence in all forms,” stated the airline.

The announcement comes after Stop Antisemitism, a group that describes itself as a “leading non-partisan American-based organization,” posted information and photos on X allegedly showing an Air Canada pilot holding anti-Semitic signs at what appeared to be a Palestine solidarity rally.

The group provided an update to its posts on X, with a link to the Air Canada statement about the incident.

The incident comes after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the country is at war on Saturday after militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip fired thousands of rockets and Hamas fighters infiltrated the border in several locations.

A Canadian man from BC and one from Montreal were confirmed to have been killed by attacks from Hamas in Israel.

On Sunday, Global Affairs Canada said it was aware of a Canadian who died and two others who are missing. Daily Hive has reached out to the agency for an update on the death toll in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Daily Hive has reached out to Air Canada for more information and will update this story accordingly.