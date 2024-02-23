Lynx Air shutdown leaves customers on hold with their banks for hours to get refunds

Lynx Air announced on Thursday that it will be ceasing operations in the coming days, and many who had booked flights with the low-cost Canadian carrier are now stuck in limbo.

The airline has filed for creditor protection, attributing its sudden shutdown to “financial pressures.” Its last day of service will be on Monday, February 26, at 12:01 am MT.

Lynx Air says its travel and flight vouchers will no longer be accepted after operations cease.

According to its FAQ page, flights scheduled on or after February 26 will receive a flight cancellation notification and will get a refund through their credit card company.

However, many customers have taken to social media to express their frustration with the process of getting these refunds.

One customer, Meeraj, posted on X to Scotiabank sharing that he’d been waiting to speak to its credit card department for two hours.

Scotiabank responded, saying many others have reached out with the same concern today.

“For this reason our disputes line has been experiencing longer than normal wait times. We appreciate your patience and understanding!” the bank replied on X.

Another said they had called BMO’s credit card dispute centre to discuss their Lynx Air flight refund, but despite being told they would only have to wait for 48 minutes, they ended up spending five hours on the phone without luck.

“This is insane!” they wrote.

After Lynx shared info about its shutdown on X, another customer responded to the post saying they cancelled their booking and were charged a massive cancellation fee that was “almost half the cost.”

“What the f**k. Called our [credit card] company. They said as far as a refund, all they can do is put in a dispute,” @waynehearn wrote. “Had eight tickets booked for July. Out thousands.”

Other passengers are getting conflicting messages from their banks about how they’ll receive their refunds.

X user @LitaHinostroza says their bank told them that Lynx is the one who has to refund the money.

Meanwhile, X user Jeremy Roberts says RBC told them they have to wait until the actual date of their flight passes before they can log a dispute.

Daily Hive has reached out to RBC, Scotiabank, CIBC, and BMO asking them to clarify the refund process for passengers. We will update the story with details when they reply.

All in all, it seems many passengers have been left to fend for themselves. Unfortunately for @TheOneNOnlyJDV, it had to happen for an important flight for his wedding.

