Zephyr & Shai: Restaurant forced to close due to vandalism incident

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a new Calgary restaurant has been forced to temporarily close due to a break-in and vandalism.

Zephyr & Shai, which opened earlier this spring, took to Instagram to share that the premises had been broken into and vandalized on Monday, November 20.

While it was initially hoped that the restaurant would be able to open following the incident, Zephyr & Shai announced that it’s been forced to close temporarily.

“After surveying the damage this morning, we have come to the realization that the damage was more severe than we initially thought,” the restaurant said on Instagram.

Zephyr & Shai also shared photos of some of the damage caused to the restaurant during the incident.

The restaurant asked for the support of the community, setting up a GoFundMe to help pay the deductible on their insurance.

Some of the damage the restaurant is reporting on their GoFundMe includes the POS system being smashed and “drenched in oil,” a broken patio door, furniture being thrown around, oil and sauce being thrown on cameras, a broken oven, a broken condiments fridge and a broken freezer door, which led to all the food inside being lost.

The restaurant owners added that one of the cameras didn’t seem to be spotted and caught the suspect’s face, so they’re hoping the police will find them.

Address: 614 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

