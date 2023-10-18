The luxurious Eden at The Rimrock Resort Hotel in Banff has snagged a big prize in the culinary world, being named North America’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant.
The spot is also pulling double duty — Eden at The Rimrock Resort Hotel was also named the Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant in 2022 in North America, too.
The fourth annual World Culinary Awards honours establishments all over the world receiving distinctions in various categories.
View this post on Instagram
The Eden Restaurant beat out three other contenders for the title, including Campton Place Restaurant at Taj Campton in San Francisco, the Solbar at the Solage in Napa Valley, and the Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges at The Mark in New York City.
View this post on Instagram
The culinary awards “serves to celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary tourism industry through our annual awards programme” and is a sister program to the World Travel Awards, according to its website.
You can see the entire list of winners on the World Culinary Awards’ website.
Eden at The Rimrock Resort Hotel
Where: 300 Mountain Avenue, P.O. Box 1110, Banff