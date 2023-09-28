FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

@zephyrshaiyyc/Instagram

Zephyr & Shai is a relatively new fusion restaurant that recently opened in Calgary.

This interesting concept has been open for the past few months, but has evolved into something new and continues to do so. Brunch and shisha have both been added, and the team has also promised more to come.

“Get ready to be blown away!” the team stated in an Instagram post. “Something amazing is just around the corner.”

The menu includes items like paninis, truffle mac and cheese, sliders, biryani, tikka masala, wings, and so much more. For drinks, there are cocktails to suit all types. The weekend brunch has unique platters like the one made up of paratha, shami kababs, and one egg of choice.

We recommend trying a toast while you’re here, like the Egg Salad, Chicken Salad, or Cheese Panini. There are even nachos topped with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and olives with melted cheese and a side of salsa.

Go in and check out what this place is all about, and stay tuned for updates on what the team has in store.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zephyr & Shai 🌬 (@zephyrshaiyyc)

Zephyr & Shai

Address: 614 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram

